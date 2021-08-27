Friday’s Headlines 8/27/21: Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Aurora

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Aurora (9 News)
  • Woman dies after assault on RTD bus in Aurora (Sentinel Colorado)
  • U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg awards $304.2 million grant to Denver the grant will fund RTD (Fox 21)
  • Man dies in head-on crash involving garbage truck on Tower Road (Fox 31)
  • RTD approves new study of Denver-Boulder-Longmont rail line (Trains)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good) yes, you read that right. Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Frisco Pedestrian Promenade set to close Sept. 13 (Summit Daily)
  • Semi hits man who was working on his truck on side of I-70 (9 News)

From Streetsblog

