Friday’s Headlines 8/27/21: Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Aurora

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Aurora (9 News)

Woman dies after assault on RTD bus in Aurora (Sentinel Colorado)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg awards $304.2 million grant to Denver the grant will fund RTD (Fox 21)

Man dies in head-on crash involving garbage truck on Tower Road (Fox 31)

RTD approves new study of Denver-Boulder-Longmont rail line (Trains)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good) yes, you read that right. Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Frisco Pedestrian Promenade set to close Sept. 13 (Summit Daily)

Semi hits man who was working on his truck on side of I-70 (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines Are Stuck in Traffic (Streetsblog USA)

Analysis: Fed Support for Transit Would Increase Equity (Streetsblog USA)

