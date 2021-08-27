Friday’s Headlines 8/27/21: Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Aurora
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Aurora (9 News)
- Woman dies after assault on RTD bus in Aurora (Sentinel Colorado)
- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg awards $304.2 million grant to Denver the grant will fund RTD (Fox 21)
- Man dies in head-on crash involving garbage truck on Tower Road (Fox 31)
- RTD approves new study of Denver-Boulder-Longmont rail line (Trains)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good) yes, you read that right. Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Frisco Pedestrian Promenade set to close Sept. 13 (Summit Daily)
- Semi hits man who was working on his truck on side of I-70 (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines Are Stuck in Traffic (Streetsblog USA)
- Analysis: Fed Support for Transit Would Increase Equity (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.