Thursday’s Headlines 8/26/21: Measuring transportation equity

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Going Above and Beyond: Advice to USDOT on Measuring Transportation Equity (Transit Center)

It’s David Sachs last day at Denverite we’ll miss his perspective on urban planning issues in Denver (Denverite)

RTD Board approved updated study of Northwest rail ‘Peak Service’ plan, backs majority of recommendations from accountability committee (RTD)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 132 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

The e-scooter influx (Boulder Weekly)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Bring Some Hard Truths (Streetsblog USA)

America’s Most #ToxicCarAds Are Rolling In; Submit Yours Now (Streetsblog USA)

