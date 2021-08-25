Wednesday’s Headlines 8/25/21: Denver is considering caring a little more about sidewalks.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

RTD Board OKs $8 Million To Study Plan For Scaled-Back Boulder-Longmont Train (Colorado Public Radio)

COPIRG Launches#CLEANAIRCOLORADO campaign to push for more action to tackle dirty air days (COPIRG)

City, Colorado CarShare Bring Shared Electric Vehicle to 1500 Pearl Parking Garage (City of Boulder)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Never Enough (Streetsblog USA)

Report: Bigger Bike Budgets Boost the Boom (Streetsblog USA)

