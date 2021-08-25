Wednesday’s Headlines 8/25/21: Denver is considering caring a little more about sidewalks.
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver’s sidewalk-fixing program didn’t work. Now, the city is considering officially caring a little more. shout out to “the city’s foremost bear-poker on sustainable transportation issues” (Denverite)
- $450M Infrastructure Package Referred to November Ballot (Denver.gov)
- COVID Spurs New Crime Scare: Bike Thefts (The Crime Report)
- Teenager Ejected, Dies In Tragic Crash In Aurora (CBS Local)
- Motorcyclist killed in downtown Denver crash Wednesday (The Denver Post)
- RTD sticks to cautious approach on fares and service as outsiders call for bold moves (The Denver Post)
- RTD to reinstate several bus routes cut during COVID-19 pandemic (The Denver Gazette)
- Arrest made in road rage incident near Parker Road and I-225 (9 News)
- Electric scooters are coming to Littleton (9 News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 93 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- RTD Board OKs $8 Million To Study Plan For Scaled-Back Boulder-Longmont Train (Colorado Public Radio)
- COPIRG Launches#CLEANAIRCOLORADO campaign to push for more action to tackle dirty air days (COPIRG)
- City, Colorado CarShare Bring Shared Electric Vehicle to 1500 Pearl Parking Garage (City of Boulder)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Never Enough (Streetsblog USA)
- Report: Bigger Bike Budgets Boost the Boom (Streetsblog USA)
