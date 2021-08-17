Tuesday’s Headlines 8/17/21: Seven shared streets opening to cars
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Seven of Denver’s closed streets will return to pre-COVID-19 configurations (Fox 31)
- Urban tree canopy is a placemaking all-star (The Denver Post)
- Looking for a job? RTD hiring bus, train operators, mechanics (Fox 31)
- Ride Sharing prices are surging around metro-Denver (Fox 31)
- RTD Suspends BroncosRide Bus Service To This Season’s Home Games (CBS Local)
- What’s Driving You Crazy?: Cars or buses blocking traffic when they turn (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 80 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 132 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Colorado Transportation Commission proposes new pollution and emissions standards (Fox 21)
- Silverthorne wants CDOT to fix an intersection known for major delays and traffic backups (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- It’s Not Easy Being Green, or Tuesday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.