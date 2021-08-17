Tuesday’s Headlines 8/17/21: Seven shared streets opening to cars

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Seven of Denver’s closed streets will return to pre-COVID-19 configurations (Fox 31)
  • Urban tree canopy is a placemaking all-star (The Denver Post)
  • Looking for a job? RTD hiring bus, train operators, mechanics (Fox 31)
  • Ride Sharing prices are surging around metro-Denver (Fox 31)
  • RTD Suspends BroncosRide Bus Service To This Season’s Home Games (CBS Local)
  • What’s Driving You Crazy?: Cars or buses blocking traffic when they turn (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 80 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 132 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • Colorado Transportation Commission proposes new pollution and emissions standards (Fox 21)
  • Silverthorne wants CDOT to fix an intersection known for major delays and traffic backups (9 News)

From Streetsblog

