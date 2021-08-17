Tuesday’s Headlines 8/17/21: Seven shared streets opening to cars

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Colorado Transportation Commission proposes new pollution and emissions standards (Fox 21)

Silverthorne wants CDOT to fix an intersection known for major delays and traffic backups (9 News)

From Streetsblog

It’s Not Easy Being Green, or Tuesday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.