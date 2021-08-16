Monday’s Headlines 8/16/21: Mapping Denver’s growth
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver maps show neighborhood changes, new (and sometimes empty) homes, and more from Census data (Denverite)
- Colorado’s Front Range rail is still just an idea, but a Midwestern train shows what it could be (The Denver Post)
- Man dies in motorcycle crash Saturday evening (9 News)
- Many calling for more safety measures after another crash on a busy road kills driver (The Denver Channel)
- Denver’s Tennyson Road Faces Additional Adjustments As Bungalows Are Near Being Demolished (Daily Colorado News)
- Denver RTD Board adopts agency’s new strategic plan (Mass Transit)
- Man who pleaded guilty to 2015 DUI death is convicted on another DWAI charge (9 News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Smoke Is In Colorado’s Air Again, But It Won’t Be As Bad As Last Week (Colorado Public Radio)
- Fifty years ago, a deadly school bus crash shook Gunnison. Some survivors needed decades to heal. (The Colorado Sun)
- Driverless downtown shuttle could appear in Colorado city next year (OutThere Colorado)
From Streetsblog
- Study: Success of Drunk Driving Laws is Limited … If Drivers Have No Alternatives (Streetsblog USA)
- Monday’s Headlines Are Ready for Departure (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.