Friday’s Headlines 8/13/21: A Five Points parking lot to become housing
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- A free Five Points parking lot owned by RTD will go from spots for cars to homes for people we like this. (Denverite)
- Car Slams Into Back Of Coffee Shop In Deadly Crash On Hampden Avenue (CBS Local)
- Denver Ties Record For Summer Bad Air Days As Threat For Severe Weather Returns and it’s the 40 consecutive day with an air quality alert (CBS Local)
- Opinion: An arena isn’t what the Globeville Elyria-Swansea community needs or wants (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Did CDOT lie? Internal CDOT emails show why employees decided to misinform drivers note to self: convince Google to show all streets in Denver closed to vehicular traffic (The Denver Channel)
- Aspen wants to create a revolution with e-bikes powered by the sun (The Denver Post)
- Nation’s largest fleet of autonomous, electric shuttles launches in Colorado (Mass Transit)
- Poor Drainage Was Behind The 2019 Collapse Of US 36, A New Report Says (Colorado Public Radio)
- CDOT on track to reopen I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, weather permitting (Aspen Daily News)
- Colorado’s population grew at twice the national rate between 2010 and 2020. Here’s where the boom was biggest. (Colorado Sun)
- As teens return to the classroom this week, a new CDOT campaign stresses teen driving laws (11 News)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines Are … Wait, It Is Friday, Right? (Streetsblog USA)
- How To Make a COVID-Era Pop-Up Park Permanent (Streetsblog USA)