Friday’s Headlines 8/13/21: A Five Points parking lot to become housing

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • A free Five Points parking lot owned by RTD will go from spots for cars to homes for people we like this. (Denverite)
  • Car Slams Into Back Of Coffee Shop In Deadly Crash On Hampden Avenue (CBS Local)
  • Denver Ties Record For Summer Bad Air Days As Threat For Severe Weather Returns and it’s the 40 consecutive day with an air quality alert (CBS Local)
  • Opinion: An arena isn’t what the Globeville Elyria-Swansea community needs or wants (The Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • Did CDOT lie? Internal CDOT emails show why employees decided to misinform drivers note to self: convince Google to show all streets in Denver closed to vehicular traffic (The Denver Channel)
  • Aspen wants to create‌ ‌a‌ ‌revolution‌ ‌with e-bikes powered by the sun (The Denver Post)
  • Nation’s largest fleet of autonomous, electric shuttles launches in Colorado (Mass Transit)
  • Poor Drainage Was Behind The 2019 Collapse Of US 36, A New Report Says (Colorado Public Radio)
  • CDOT on track to reopen I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, weather permitting (Aspen Daily News)
  • Colorado’s population grew at twice the national rate between 2010 and 2020. Here’s where the boom was biggest. (Colorado Sun)
  • As teens return to the classroom this week, a new CDOT campaign stresses teen driving laws (11 News)

