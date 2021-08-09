Monday’s Headlines 8/9/21: Forget 7th, we’re number 1.
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver ranks No. 1 in list of international cities for air pollution Saturday but by all means, drive your car as much as you’d like (The Denver Post)
- Denver Records Worst Air Quality of Any Major City in World as Wildfires Burn (Slate)
- Poor Air Quality Persists Across Colorado, But Midweek Relief Could Be On The Horizon (CPR News)
- Bicyclist / motorist crash reported at E. 14th Ave. at N. Race St. (Denver Police Department)
- Pedestrian Hit On Highway 285; Lakewood Police Search For Driver (CBS Local)
- Motorcyclist Hit, Killed In Aurora; Police Search For Suspect (CBS Denver)
- Denver to begin reopening some shared streets to cars (The Denver Post)
- Denver Bicycling Community Raises Concerns About Rising Bike Thefts, Apparently Stolen Bikes Piled Up In Homeless Camps (CBS Local)
- Restarting the daily commute will cost metro Denver workers more than $6,000, study finds (The Denver Post)
- For some in Denver’s Five Points, growth isn’t necessarily a good thing (9 News)
- Denver RTD maintenance of way team makes record repair despite heat, holiday (Mass Transit)
- E-bike sales boomed during pandemic, could help reduce carbon emissions (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 131 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups). Yesterday’s max: 168 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- CDOT reaches $14 million settlement over partial 2019 collapse of U.S. 36 (The Colorado Sun)
- Infrastructure bill advances to final passage this week (The Denver Gazette)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Are Soaking It All In (Streetsblog USA)
