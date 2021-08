Friday’s Headlines 8/6/21: The next phase of shared streets is to get rid of some shared streets

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

The next phase of shared streets is to get rid of some shared streets — and plan for permanent ones (Denverite)

Denver ranked among the top-5 most-polluted cities in the world Thursday (9 News)

Boston transit employee paid $220,000-plus working for Boston and RTD in Denver (The Denver Post)

Opinion: Denver should implement the police task-force recommendations (The Colorado Sun)

Board strikes down effort to reverse zoning permit for Park Hill managed homeless camp (The Denver Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 96 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 108 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines Are Ready for a Beer (Streetsblog USA)

