Thursday’s Headlines 8/5/21: We’re number 7! …in poor air quality.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

‘Air quality so poor that it’s like smoking nearly 2 cigarettes’; Denver has the 7th worst air quality in the world if you had to choose your car or clean air… (KDVR)

Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Tami Door to leave after 17 years (The Denver Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 89 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

Colorado’s Air Quality Is Pretty Bad Today And Will Get Worse (CPR News)

Colorado has the 3rd highest rate of auto theft in the nation just another reason why owning a car is a liability (Fox 31)

Motorcyclist killed in Wednesday morning crash in west Windsor (Coloradoan)

Colorado Weather: The Horrible Haze Expected To Get Worse (Fox 31)

CDOT discouraging I-70 detour traffic over Independence Pass (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Are Airing Grievances (Streetsblog USA)

