Thursday’s Headlines 8/5/21: We’re number 7! …in poor air quality.
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- ‘Air quality so poor that it’s like smoking nearly 2 cigarettes’; Denver has the 7th worst air quality in the world if you had to choose your car or clean air… (KDVR)
- Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Tami Door to leave after 17 years (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 89 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Colorado’s Air Quality Is Pretty Bad Today And Will Get Worse (CPR News)
- Colorado has the 3rd highest rate of auto theft in the nation just another reason why owning a car is a liability (Fox 31)
- Motorcyclist killed in Wednesday morning crash in west Windsor (Coloradoan)
- Colorado Weather: The Horrible Haze Expected To Get Worse (Fox 31)
- CDOT discouraging I-70 detour traffic over Independence Pass (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Are Airing Grievances (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.