Wednesday’s Headlines 8/4/21: How can we clean the air, reduce traffic, and expand job opportunity?
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Opinion: We already have a tool that can clean the air, reduce traffic, and expand job opportunity: the bus (The Colorado Sun)
- Authorities have recovered a body at City Park lake after getting call of cyclist who went in and did not resurface (Denverite)
- Auraria Bike Pavilions by Colorado Building Workshop more beautiful, functional bike parking please! (Architectural Record)
- Jennifer Watson Sentenced To Community Service After Hitting Protester With SUV (CBS Local)
- Aurora police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run crash (Fox 31)
- RTD responds to frustration over Adams County courthouse bus service (Brighton Standard Blade)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- ‘Slow your roll, Colorado’; 62% increase in commercial drivers 40+ over speed limit in 2020 (Fox 31)
- CDOT Says Drivers Should Pack A Few Extra Things While Traveling This Summer (CBS Denver)
- Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs (11 News)
From Streetsblog
- Active Transportation Advocates See Silver Lining in Infrastructure Bill (Streetsblog USA)
- OP-ED: Don’t Let Trails Amendment Gut Bike/Walk Funding (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.