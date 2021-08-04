Wednesday’s Headlines 8/4/21: How can we clean the air, reduce traffic, and expand job opportunity?

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Opinion: We already have a tool that can clean the air, reduce traffic, and expand job opportunity: the bus (The Colorado Sun)

Authorities have recovered a body at City Park lake after getting call of cyclist who went in and did not resurface (Denverite)

Auraria Bike Pavilions by Colorado Building Workshop more beautiful, functional bike parking please! (Architectural Record)

Jennifer Watson Sentenced To Community Service After Hitting Protester With SUV (CBS Local)

Aurora police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run crash (Fox 31)

RTD responds to frustration over Adams County courthouse bus service (Brighton Standard Blade)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate)

Centennial State

‘Slow your roll, Colorado’; 62% increase in commercial drivers 40+ over speed limit in 2020 (Fox 31)

CDOT Says Drivers Should Pack A Few Extra Things While Traveling This Summer (CBS Denver)

Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs (11 News)

From Streetsblog

Active Transportation Advocates See Silver Lining in Infrastructure Bill (Streetsblog USA)

OP-ED: Don’t Let Trails Amendment Gut Bike/Walk Funding (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.