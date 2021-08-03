Wednesday’s Headlines 8/3/21: RTD bus driver attacked on duty
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD driver attacked on duty, woman gets caught on bus (Fox 31)
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in east Denver; driver at-large (Denver Gazette)
- Denver’s air quality got even worse than the last time we wrote this headline (Denverite)
- The woman who hit a protester with her car in Denver last year has been sentenced (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 139 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Yesterday’s max: 129 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Tow truck driver remembered in Fountain after being hit by a car on I-25 (Fox 21)
- Deaths from car crashes are up in 2020 in 2020, fatalities from car crashes increased by 15% (Fox 31)
- WATCH: CDOT releases drone video showcasing extent of I-70 Glenwood Canyon damage (Fox 31)
- CDOT Postpones 3-Month Highway 285 Closure Near Fairplay (CBS Local)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines Are Just Asking Questions (Streetsblog USA)
- REPORT: Federal Recreational Trails Program Underfunded by $200M+ Per Year (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.