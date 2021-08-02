Today’s Headlines 8/2/21: Hit and run believed to be cause of pedestrian fatality
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Hit and run believed to be cause of pedestrian fatality (Denver Police Department)
- Denver asks for public input on upcoming city redistricting (Denver Gazette)
- Driver Crashes Into Colorado State Trooper’s Vehicle On C-470 (CBS Local)
- Suspect at large in hit-and-run rollover crash at I-70 and Havana (Fox 31)
- La Alma Lincoln Park could become Denver’s 57th historic district (9 News)
- 2 dead in crash on South Sheridan Boulevard in Denver (Fox 31)
- Out-Of-State Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert For Eastern Colorado (CBS Local)
- Leaders call on RTD to reinstate Adams County courthouse bus stop (9 News)
- Man arrested following crash that killed two in southwest Denver (Denver Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 139 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Yesterday’s max: 129 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Small Grants Available for Neighborhood and Community Projects (North Forty News)
- Driver killed in collision with train in Douglas County identified (9 News)
- Cyclists Take Advantage Of Vehicle-Free Loveland Pass During Mudslide Cleanup (CBS Local)
- CDOT Hauls 135 Truck Loads Of Debris From Glenwood Canyon Mudslide (CBS Local)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Are Digging Into the Details (Streetsblog USA)
- Visionary Highway Removal Program Virtually Axed from Fed Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)
