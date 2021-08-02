Today’s Headlines 8/2/21: Hit and run believed to be cause of pedestrian fatality

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Small Grants Available for Neighborhood and Community Projects (North Forty News)

Driver killed in collision with train in Douglas County identified (9 News)

Cyclists Take Advantage Of Vehicle-Free Loveland Pass During Mudslide Cleanup (CBS Local)

CDOT Hauls 135 Truck Loads Of Debris From Glenwood Canyon Mudslide (CBS Local)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines Are Digging Into the Details (Streetsblog USA)

Visionary Highway Removal Program Virtually Axed from Fed Infrastructure Package (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.