Friday’s Headlines 7/30/21: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation

From Streetsblog

  • Commentary: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Friday’s Headlines Are Back in the Saddle Again (Streetsblog USA)
  • Infrastructure Deal ‘Worst Ratio for Transit Funding Since Nixon’ (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed On I-25 SB Near Castle Pines Parkway (CBS Denver)
  • Summer of smog: Colorado on track for its worst air quality in over a decade (Colorado Newsline)
  • Colorado State Patrol Says Don’t ‘Zoom & Drive’ (CBS Local)
  • CDOT Launches New Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look for Motorcycles (North Forty News)

