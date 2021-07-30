Friday’s Headlines 7/30/21: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation (Streetsblog Denver)
- Friday’s Headlines Are Back in the Saddle Again (Streetsblog USA)
- Infrastructure Deal ‘Worst Ratio for Transit Funding Since Nixon’ (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- 2 dead in crash on Sheridan Boulevard in Denver (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed On I-25 SB Near Castle Pines Parkway (CBS Denver)
- Summer of smog: Colorado on track for its worst air quality in over a decade (Colorado Newsline)
- Colorado State Patrol Says Don’t ‘Zoom & Drive’ (CBS Local)
- CDOT Launches New Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look for Motorcycles (North Forty News)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.