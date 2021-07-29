Thursday’s Headlines 7/29/21: Rangers target “speeding” bicyclists
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Bicycles have speed limits, too, Denver rangers warn bicyclists must also dodge cars that land on the Cherry Creek Trail such as this one, this one, this one, this one, this one, this one and this one. (KDVR)
- Parker Police increase trail patrols to target speeding bicyclists (Fox 31)
- RTD Accountability Committee Hopes To Lure More Riders, Eyes Potentially Lower Fares (CBS Local)
- RTD A Line in Denver to close over weekend for maintenance (The Denver Gazette)
- Here’s what Denverites would get out of the mayor’s proposed $450 million bond measure (The Denver Post)
- City Council wary of project list for Hancock’s $450 million bond package (9 News)
- Bus stop by bus stop, Denver-area officials microtarget vaccine hesitancy (The Denver Post)
- The Best and Worst Cities to Live Without a Car Denver did not make either list (The New York Times)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 154 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- Cyclists, residents push for change on Boulder County road (9 News)
- After cyclist killed on Boulder County road, neighbors demand safety improvements (Fox 31)
- Here’s what you need to know about Colorado air pollution — and what you can do about it (The Colorado Sun)
- Steamboat Springs Transit introduces 2 measures to make buses easier, safer to ride (Steamboat Pilot)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Have a Deal (Streetsblog USA)
- Why City Sidewalks Still Miss the ADA Mark (Streetsblog USA)
