Wednesday’s Headlines 7/28/21: How Denver wants to spend $450 million on infrastructure

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Here’s what Denver wants to do with its proposed $450 million infrastructure package only six miles of sidewalks would be built and 16 miles of bike lanes (Fox 31)
  • RTD Accountability Committee Hopes To Lure More Riders, Eyes Potentially Lower Fares (CBS Local)
  • Suspect who killed woman walking her dog found sane to stand trial (9 News)
  • What’s Driving You Crazy? Why do drivers around Flatirons mall pull their car onto or beyond the crosswalk? this is a common problem for pedestrians everywhere. (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 156 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

  • Fort Collins man faces 3 felony charges after Friday night vehicular homicide arrest (The Denver Post)
  • Motorcyclist deaths remain a problem, despite downward trend (KKTV)
  • Erie Police warn drivers after impersonator pulls over teen driver (9 News)

From Streetsblog

