Wednesday’s Headlines 7/28/21: How Denver wants to spend $450 million on infrastructure

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Here’s what Denver wants to do with its proposed $450 million infrastructure package only six miles of sidewalks would be built and 16 miles of bike lanes (Fox 31)

RTD Accountability Committee Hopes To Lure More Riders, Eyes Potentially Lower Fares (CBS Local)

Suspect who killed woman walking her dog found sane to stand trial (9 News)

What’s Driving You Crazy? Why do drivers around Flatirons mall pull their car onto or beyond the crosswalk? this is a common problem for pedestrians everywhere. (The Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 156 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

Fort Collins man faces 3 felony charges after Friday night vehicular homicide arrest (The Denver Post)

Motorcyclist deaths remain a problem, despite downward trend (KKTV)

Erie Police warn drivers after impersonator pulls over teen driver (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Crosseyed and Painless (Streetsblog USA)

Advocates Call for Action on Biden’s Infrastructure Bill (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.