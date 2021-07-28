Wednesday’s Headlines 7/28/21: How Denver wants to spend $450 million on infrastructure
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Here’s what Denver wants to do with its proposed $450 million infrastructure package only six miles of sidewalks would be built and 16 miles of bike lanes (Fox 31)
- RTD Accountability Committee Hopes To Lure More Riders, Eyes Potentially Lower Fares (CBS Local)
- Suspect who killed woman walking her dog found sane to stand trial (9 News)
- What’s Driving You Crazy? Why do drivers around Flatirons mall pull their car onto or beyond the crosswalk? this is a common problem for pedestrians everywhere. (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 156 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- Fort Collins man faces 3 felony charges after Friday night vehicular homicide arrest (The Denver Post)
- Motorcyclist deaths remain a problem, despite downward trend (KKTV)
- Erie Police warn drivers after impersonator pulls over teen driver (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Crosseyed and Painless (Streetsblog USA)
- Advocates Call for Action on Biden’s Infrastructure Bill (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.