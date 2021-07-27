Tuesday’s Headlines 7/27/21: Prairie dogs > parking

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Neighbors worry plan to develop parking lot will wipe out prairie dog colony (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver police investigate fatal crash at Sixth Avenue and Kalamath Street (The Denver Post)
  • Denver weather: More hot temperatures, poor air quality (The Denver Gazette)
  • Reducing air pollution can lower Alzheimer’s, dementia risk, study finds (Fox 31)
  • These ozone reducing steps really work and they pretty much all involve not driving (9 News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 154 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

  • CDOT reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists (Western Slope Now)
  • CDOT shares crash-survivor stories to promote buckling up (Fox 31)

From Streetsblog

  • New York Jets Asst. Coach Greg Knapp Killed by Driver, Media Calls It an ‘Accident’ (Streetsblog USA)
  • Tuesday’s Headlines Are Faster Than a Speeding Bus (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.