Tuesday’s Headlines 7/27/21: Prairie dogs > parking

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

CDOT reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists (Western Slope Now)

CDOT shares crash-survivor stories to promote buckling up (Fox 31)

From Streetsblog

New York Jets Asst. Coach Greg Knapp Killed by Driver, Media Calls It an ‘Accident’ (Streetsblog USA)

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Faster Than a Speeding Bus (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.