Monday’s Headlines 7/26/21: How can RTD lure riders back?
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Cheap or free fares? RTD should take “urgent” action to lure riders back, report says. (The Denver Post)
- Two years after tragic death, still no changes to bike lanes on S. Marion Pkwy. (The Denver Channel)
- Denver offers grants for groups, businesses in priority neighborhoods (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver7 Gives helps family of boy hit, dragged by SUV while riding bike (The Denver Gazette)
- 16th Street pedestrian bridge closed for repairs Monday (Fox 31)
- At least one person killed in crash at 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street (Fox 31)
- Deputy involved in fatal crash with pedestrian (9 News)
- Denver Is Hiring A Brand New City Planning Director To Assist Town Enhance Its Neighborhoods (Daily Colorado News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 132 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Already narrowed, Colorado rule to reduce car commutes is withdrawn completely (Colorado Newsline)
- Woman killed in Loveland parking lot, suspect driver arrested (Fox 31)
- Colorado ozone air pollution spikes 48% above federal limit, state meteorologist says “definitely extreme” (Reporter Herald)
- Driver killed in collision with train in Douglas County (9 News)
- CDOT lowers speed limit at U.S. 36 curve; residents wonder whether more can be done to mitigate crashes (Times Call)
- Mudslides and flash flooding along Colorado’s burn scars could cause disasters, or mere travel delays, all summer long. Here’s why. (The Colorado Sun)
- Spin e-bike/e-scooter Share Program Launches in Fort Collins (North Forty News)
- CDOT Plans Simultaneous Highway Projects In Front Range Canyons (CBS Local)
- Colorado Air Quality Control Commission Scraps Auto Emissions Plan (Pagosa Daily Post)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Are On the Brink (Streetsblog USA)
- Americans Want Green School Buses, But Congress Sells Them Short (Streetsblog USA)
