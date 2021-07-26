Monday’s Headlines 7/26/21: How can RTD lure riders back?

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Cheap or free fares? RTD should take “urgent” action to lure riders back, report says. (The Denver Post)
  • Two years after tragic death, still no changes to bike lanes on S. Marion Pkwy. (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver offers grants for groups, businesses in priority neighborhoods (The Denver Gazette)
  • Denver7 Gives helps family of boy hit, dragged by SUV while riding bike (The Denver Gazette)
  • 16th Street pedestrian bridge closed for repairs Monday (Fox 31)
  • At least one person killed in crash at 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street (Fox 31)
  • Deputy involved in fatal crash with pedestrian (9 News)
  • Denver Is Hiring A Brand New City Planning Director To Assist Town Enhance Its Neighborhoods (Daily Colorado News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 132 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • Already narrowed, Colorado rule to reduce car commutes is withdrawn completely (Colorado Newsline)
  • Woman killed in Loveland parking lot, suspect driver arrested (Fox 31)
  • Colorado ozone air pollution spikes 48% above federal limit, state meteorologist says “definitely extreme” (Reporter Herald)
  • Driver killed in collision with train in Douglas County (9 News)
  • CDOT lowers speed limit at U.S. 36 curve; residents wonder whether more can be done to mitigate crashes (Times Call)
  • Mudslides and flash flooding along Colorado’s burn scars could cause disasters, or mere travel delays, all summer long. Here’s why. (The Colorado Sun)
  • Spin e-bike/e-scooter Share Program Launches in Fort Collins (North Forty News)
  • CDOT Plans Simultaneous Highway Projects In Front Range Canyons (CBS Local)
  • Colorado Air Quality Control Commission Scraps Auto Emissions Plan (Pagosa Daily Post)

From Streetsblog

