Friday’s Headlines 7/23/21: Bike-in to a movie tonight!

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Forget the drive-in — this Denver movie night is a bike-in (The Know)

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after bicycle crash the former Broncos QB coach was hit by a driver on Saturday (NBC News)

Sloan’s Lake temporarily closed after toxic algae bloom build-up (The Denver Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 177 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

I-70 Closed In Both Directions Through Glenwood Canyon Due To Burn Scar Debris, Flash Flooding (Colorado Public Radio)

Car crashes into Fort Collins garage (Fox 31)

Fort Collins, Boulder women killed in crash on Colorado Highway 14 near Ault (Coloradoan)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines Won’t Take 15 Minutes to Read (Streetsblog USA)

Study: Bike Share Saves the U.S. $36 Million Public Health Dollars Every Year (Streetsblog USA)

