Friday’s Headlines 7/23/21: Bike-in to a movie tonight!
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Forget the drive-in — this Denver movie night is a bike-in (The Know)
- Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after bicycle crash the former Broncos QB coach was hit by a driver on Saturday (NBC News)
- Sloan’s Lake temporarily closed after toxic algae bloom build-up (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 177 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- I-70 Closed In Both Directions Through Glenwood Canyon Due To Burn Scar Debris, Flash Flooding (Colorado Public Radio)
- Car crashes into Fort Collins garage (Fox 31)
- Fort Collins, Boulder women killed in crash on Colorado Highway 14 near Ault (Coloradoan)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines Won’t Take 15 Minutes to Read (Streetsblog USA)
- Study: Bike Share Saves the U.S. $36 Million Public Health Dollars Every Year (Streetsblog USA)
