Friday’s Headlines 7/23/21: Bike-in to a movie tonight!

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Forget the drive-in — this Denver movie night is a bike-in (The Know)
  • Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after bicycle crash the former Broncos QB coach was hit by a driver on Saturday (NBC News)
  • Sloan’s Lake temporarily closed after toxic algae bloom build-up (The Denver Gazette)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 177 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

  • I-70 Closed In Both Directions Through Glenwood Canyon Due To Burn Scar Debris, Flash Flooding (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Car crashes into Fort Collins garage (Fox 31)
  • Fort Collins, Boulder women killed in crash on Colorado Highway 14 near Ault (Coloradoan)

From Streetsblog

  • Friday’s Headlines Won’t Take 15 Minutes to Read (Streetsblog USA)
  • Study: Bike Share Saves the U.S. $36 Million Public Health Dollars Every Year (Streetsblog USA)

