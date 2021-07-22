Thursday’s Headlines 7/22/21: Air quality worsens, Colorado won’t try to curb commuters after all

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

EDITORIAL: State won’t curb commuters after all (The Denver Gazette)

$238 million in funding to address critical statewide multimodal needs (Alamosa News)

Colorado motorcycle fatalities down after historically deadly year (Sentinel Colorado)

CDOT conducts DUI enforcement campaign (Colorado Springs Indy)

Controversial housing development in Fountain wins approval (The Gazette)

Longmont Police identify driver in hit-and-run involving a motorcycle (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Wanna Play Head Games (Streetsblog USA)

Four Myths About Car-Light Cities, Busted (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.