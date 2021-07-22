Thursday’s Headlines 7/22/21: Air quality worsens, Colorado won’t try to curb commuters after all

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • EDITORIAL: State won’t curb commuters after all (The Denver Gazette)
  • $238 million in funding to address critical statewide multimodal needs (Alamosa News)
  • Colorado motorcycle fatalities down after historically deadly year (Sentinel Colorado)
  • CDOT conducts DUI enforcement campaign (Colorado Springs Indy)
  • Controversial housing development in Fountain wins approval (The Gazette)
  • Longmont Police identify driver in hit-and-run involving a motorcycle (9 News)

From Streetsblog

