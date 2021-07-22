Thursday’s Headlines 7/22/21: Air quality worsens, Colorado won’t try to curb commuters after all
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver Air Quality Continues To Worsen – Here’s How To Protect Yourself (303 Magazine)
- Denver Police Department investigates driver/bicyclist crash with serious injuries (Denver Police Department Twitter)
- Next stop for Denver’s public transit: recovery (University of Denver Magazine)
- Backyard gardeners and bike couriers team up to help feed the food-insecure (Rocky Mountain PBS)
- Here’s the latest on a 30-story office tower being planned in downtown Denver (Denver Business Journal)
- Smart 25 pilot to improve traffic on I-25 is coming to the area (The Villager)
- San Ramon Bike Crash: Jets Assistant Coach In Critical Condition Greg Knapp formerly was the QB coach for the Denver Broncos (San Ramon Patch)
- Well-known Cherry Creek developer launches new suburban housing strategy (Denver Business Journal)
- Denver Launches ‘Moves Everyone 2050’ Campaign (Denver Patch)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 52 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 159 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- EDITORIAL: State won’t curb commuters after all (The Denver Gazette)
- $238 million in funding to address critical statewide multimodal needs (Alamosa News)
- Colorado motorcycle fatalities down after historically deadly year (Sentinel Colorado)
- CDOT conducts DUI enforcement campaign (Colorado Springs Indy)
- Controversial housing development in Fountain wins approval (The Gazette)
- Longmont Police identify driver in hit-and-run involving a motorcycle (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Don’t Wanna Play Head Games (Streetsblog USA)
- Four Myths About Car-Light Cities, Busted (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.