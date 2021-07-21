Wednesday’s Headlines 7/21/21: Denver looks to focus on urban design

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver wants to hire a top designer to focus on the city’s urban design and architecture (Denverite)
  • A Pop-Up Celebration is Taking Over Colfax This Weekend and show your support for Shared Streets with the Denver Streets Partnership (303 Magazine)
  • Denver Metro Chamber Of Commerce Sees More Flexible Work Models Emerging For Businesses (CBS Denver)
  • Fatal crash knots traffic on Morrison Road Monday morning (The Gazette)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 159 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

  • Colorado backs off large company commuter rules, seeks voluntary compliance Spoiler: this will not work. (The Gazette)
  • Colorado misses deadline on air quality, CoPIRG says (Fox 31)

From Streetsblog

