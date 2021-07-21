Wednesday’s Headlines 7/21/21: Denver looks to focus on urban design

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver wants to hire a top designer to focus on the city’s urban design and architecture (Denverite)

A Pop-Up Celebration is Taking Over Colfax This Weekend and show your support for Shared Streets with the Denver Streets Partnership (303 Magazine)

Denver Metro Chamber Of Commerce Sees More Flexible Work Models Emerging For Businesses (CBS Denver)

Fatal crash knots traffic on Morrison Road Monday morning (The Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 159 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

Colorado backs off large company commuter rules, seeks voluntary compliance Spoiler: this will not work. (The Gazette)

Colorado misses deadline on air quality, CoPIRG says (Fox 31)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Falling Apart (Streetsblog USA)

Why U.S. Car Crash Reporting Is Broken (Streetsblog USA)

