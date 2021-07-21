Wednesday’s Headlines 7/21/21: Denver looks to focus on urban design
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver wants to hire a top designer to focus on the city’s urban design and architecture (Denverite)
- A Pop-Up Celebration is Taking Over Colfax This Weekend and show your support for Shared Streets with the Denver Streets Partnership (303 Magazine)
- Denver Metro Chamber Of Commerce Sees More Flexible Work Models Emerging For Businesses (CBS Denver)
- Fatal crash knots traffic on Morrison Road Monday morning (The Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 159 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State
- Colorado backs off large company commuter rules, seeks voluntary compliance Spoiler: this will not work. (The Gazette)
- Colorado misses deadline on air quality, CoPIRG says (Fox 31)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Falling Apart (Streetsblog USA)
- Why U.S. Car Crash Reporting Is Broken (Streetsblog USA)
