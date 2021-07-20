Tuesday’s Headlines 7/20/21: Small steps make a big difference
- Small steps make a big difference (Streetsblog Denver)
- Tuesday’s Headlines Got Pulled Over (Streetsblog USA)
- Op-Ed: Stop Tolerating Roadway Deaths in our Communities and Start Prioritizing Traffic Safety over Speed (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver’s Trash Problems and What the City Is Doing About Them (Westword)
- Dividing Line: How Park Hill Became One of Denver’s Hottest Neighborhoods (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)
Centennial State
- Hit & Run In Boulder Unsolved So Far, Police Searching For Female SUV Driver (CBS Local)
- Ozone & Smoke Could Cause Colorado To Miss Another Air Quality Standard Deadline (CBS Local)
- Here’s what’s causing Colorado’s stretch of air quality alerts (9 News)
