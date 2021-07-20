Tuesday’s Headlines 7/20/21: Small steps make a big difference

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver’s Trash Problems and What the City Is Doing About Them (Westword)
  • Dividing Line: How Park Hill Became One of Denver’s Hottest Neighborhoods (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

Centennial State

  • Hit & Run In Boulder Unsolved So Far, Police Searching For Female SUV Driver (CBS Local)
  • Ozone & Smoke Could Cause Colorado To Miss Another Air Quality Standard Deadline (CBS Local)
  • Here’s what’s causing Colorado’s stretch of air quality alerts (9 News)

