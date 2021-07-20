Tuesday’s Headlines 7/20/21: Small steps make a big difference

From Streetsblog

Small steps make a big difference (Streetsblog Denver)

Tuesday’s Headlines Got Pulled Over (Streetsblog USA)

Op-Ed: Stop Tolerating Roadway Deaths in our Communities and Start Prioritizing Traffic Safety over Speed (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver’s Trash Problems and What the City Is Doing About Them (Westword)

Dividing Line: How Park Hill Became One of Denver’s Hottest Neighborhoods (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

Centennial State

Hit & Run In Boulder Unsolved So Far, Police Searching For Female SUV Driver (CBS Local)

Ozone & Smoke Could Cause Colorado To Miss Another Air Quality Standard Deadline (CBS Local)

Here’s what’s causing Colorado’s stretch of air quality alerts (9 News)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.