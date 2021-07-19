Monday’s Headlines 7/19/21: Add the swimming pool to the list of places to watch for cars
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Driver With Learner’s Permit Drives Directly Into Swimming Pool In Lakewood (CBS Local)
- Two drivers die in head-on crash in Centennial involving a stolen vehicle (The Denver Post)
- Motorcyclist injured after crash with vehicle, police looking for vehicle involved (9 News)
- Suspected DUI driver rear ends Subaru, causes it to roll into Denver Premium Outlet lot (Fox 31)
- One person killed, another seriously injured in Lakewood crash (Fox 31)
- Denver’s first overnight safe parking site gains approval (Fox 31)
- Lyft is Bringing Back a Version of Shared Rides (WTTW)
- State approves $238 million in transportation projects; $89 million in Denver metro area (9 News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)
Centennial State
- Boulder cyclist killed in Lee Hill crash after driver turns left in front of him, CSP says (The Denver Post)
- GoFundMe Page Launched For Boulder Bicyclist Alejandro Acosta Obando Who Was Hit & Killed (CBS Local)
- Man rams park ranger with car after violating leash rules, deputies say (9 News)
- Man hit 167 mph in live stream that ended with deadly crash (9 News)
- Longtime city staff member takes helm of Durango transit (The Durango Herald)
- New I-25 Prospect Bridge in Fort Collins Nears Completion including multi-use paths in both directions (North Forty News)
- Proposed new rules to curb Colorado commuters rile businesses (The Denver Gazette)
- Colorado Transportation Commission Approves $238 million to Address Critical Needs (Pagosa Daily Post)
- COLUMN: Now, to implement Colorado’s transportation plan (The Gazette)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Are Picking a Fight (Streetsblog USA)
- The Most Dangerous Roads in America for Walkers (Streetsblog USA)
