Friday’s Headlines 7/16/21: Driver hits, kills bicyclist in Boulder County
Centennial State
- Driver hits, kills cyclist on Lee Hill Road in Boulder County the driver, deemed at fault, stayed on scene (Fox 31)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Driver of a vehicle collides with bicyclist at 20th St. at I-25 (Denver Police Department)
- Cyclist finds thumbtacks placed on Wheat Ridge bikeway (Fox 31)
- Bike thefts down in 2021 compared to last year’s spike (Fox 31)
- COVID survivors could suffer worse from poor air quality (Fox 31)
- Denver OKs the city’s first safe parking space for people living in their cars (Denverite)
- Driver Cited For Causing Crash With Fire Engine On Parker Road (CBS Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 129 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)
From Streetsblog
