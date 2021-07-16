Friday’s Headlines 7/16/21: Driver hits, kills bicyclist in Boulder County

Centennial State

  • Driver hits, kills cyclist on Lee Hill Road in Boulder County the driver, deemed at fault, stayed on scene (Fox 31)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Driver of a vehicle collides with bicyclist at 20th St. at I-25 (Denver Police Department)
  • Cyclist finds thumbtacks placed on Wheat Ridge bikeway (Fox 31)
  • Bike thefts down in 2021 compared to last year’s spike (Fox 31)
  • COVID survivors could suffer worse from poor air quality (Fox 31)
  • Denver OKs the city’s first safe parking space for people living in their cars (Denverite)
  • Driver Cited For Causing Crash With Fire Engine On Parker Road (CBS Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 129 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

From Streetsblog

