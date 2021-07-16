Friday’s Headlines 7/16/21: Driver hits, kills bicyclist in Boulder County

Centennial State

Driver hits, kills cyclist on Lee Hill Road in Boulder County the driver, deemed at fault, stayed on scene (Fox 31)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Driver of a vehicle collides with bicyclist at 20th St. at I-25 (Denver Police Department)

Cyclist finds thumbtacks placed on Wheat Ridge bikeway (Fox 31)

Bike thefts down in 2021 compared to last year’s spike (Fox 31)

COVID survivors could suffer worse from poor air quality (Fox 31)

Denver OKs the city’s first safe parking space for people living in their cars (Denverite)

Driver Cited For Causing Crash With Fire Engine On Parker Road (CBS Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 62 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 129 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

From Streetsblog

