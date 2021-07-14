Wednesday’s Headlines 7/14/21: Summer on the [heat] island
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver’s “heat island” effect boosts city temperatures by over 5 degrees (Denverite)
- Wildfire smoke settled over Denver could cause serious health impacts (Fox 31)
- Smoke from 900 miles away can still be harmful to human health (9 News)
- City Council districts could face major changes as Denver’s population grows (9 News)
- La Alma Lincoln Park gets tentative approval to become Denver’s second historic cultural district (Denverite)
- LoDo business owner reflects on changes in neighborhood since last All-Star Game in Denver (9 News)
- Denver is getting civilians involved in its campaign against public homelessness (9 News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 59 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Overturned truck spills lumber on Colorado highway (OutThere Colorado)
- HUD Secretary Visits Colorado, Commits To Spending Billions Of Dollars On Affordable Housing (CBS Denver)
- Boulder ranked best place to live, and affordable — at least compared to Silicon Valley (Fox 31)
- E-scooters are coming to Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs Indy)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Going Big (Streetsblog USA)