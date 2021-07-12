Monday’s Headlines 7/12/21: Parking and affordable housing

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Affordable Housing in Denver Just Got a Big Boost (5280)

How Denver’s Disability Activists Transformed the City (5280)

Pedestrian Critically Hurt In Crash On East 74th Avenue In Commerce City (CBS Denver)

Police search for driver in fatal Englewood hit-and-run of a pedestrian (The Denver Gazette)

Man killed in East Colfax Avenue crash in Aurora (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 67 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

How To Explore Colorado’s Redistricting Maps And Share Your Comments (Colorado Public Radio)

Proposed downtown transit hub a ‘game changer’ for city (The Daily Sentinel)

CDOT begins installation of wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Western Slope Now)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines Touched the Face of God (Streetsblog USA)

Study: Suburban Living the Worst for Carbon Emissions (Streetsblog USA)

