Monday’s Headlines 7/12/21: Parking and affordable housing

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Affordable Housing in Denver Just Got a Big Boost (5280)
  • How Denver’s Disability Activists Transformed the City (5280)
  • Pedestrian Critically Hurt In Crash On East 74th Avenue In Commerce City (CBS Denver)
  • Police search for driver in fatal Englewood hit-and-run of a pedestrian (The Denver Gazette)
  • Man killed in East Colfax Avenue crash in Aurora (The Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 67 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • How To Explore Colorado’s Redistricting Maps And Share Your Comments (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Proposed downtown transit hub a ‘game changer’ for city (The Daily Sentinel)
  • CDOT begins installation of wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Western Slope Now)

From Streetsblog

