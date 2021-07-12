Monday’s Headlines 7/12/21: Parking and affordable housing
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Affordable Housing in Denver Just Got a Big Boost (5280)
- How Denver’s Disability Activists Transformed the City (5280)
- Pedestrian Critically Hurt In Crash On East 74th Avenue In Commerce City (CBS Denver)
- Police search for driver in fatal Englewood hit-and-run of a pedestrian (The Denver Gazette)
- Man killed in East Colfax Avenue crash in Aurora (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 67 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 140 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- How To Explore Colorado’s Redistricting Maps And Share Your Comments (Colorado Public Radio)
- Proposed downtown transit hub a ‘game changer’ for city (The Daily Sentinel)
- CDOT begins installation of wrong-way detection systems along Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Western Slope Now)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Touched the Face of God (Streetsblog USA)
- Study: Suburban Living the Worst for Carbon Emissions (Streetsblog USA)
