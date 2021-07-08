Thursday’s Headlines 7/8/21: Bad Sidewalks? City says it’s a YOU problem

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • RTD adds extra services for All-Star Weekend in Denver (Fox 31)
  • Aurora police sergeant arrested for DUI in Denver (Fox 31)
  • Trial proceedings begin for man accused in fatal Westminster road rage shooting (The Denver Gazette)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 52 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • CDOT starts new wrong way sign project (11 News)
  • CDOT studying possibility of adding lanes on I-25 between Fillmore, Garden of the Gods exits in Colorado Springs (KRDO)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.