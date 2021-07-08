Thursday’s Headlines 7/8/21: Bad Sidewalks? City says it’s a YOU problem

From Streetsblog

Commentary: Bad Sidewalks? City says it’s a YOU problem (Streetsblog Denver)

Thursday’s Headlines Are a Necessity (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Open Mobility as a Service (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD adds extra services for All-Star Weekend in Denver (Fox 31)

Aurora police sergeant arrested for DUI in Denver (Fox 31)

Trial proceedings begin for man accused in fatal Westminster road rage shooting (The Denver Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 52 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate)

Centennial State

CDOT starts new wrong way sign project (11 News)

CDOT studying possibility of adding lanes on I-25 between Fillmore, Garden of the Gods exits in Colorado Springs (KRDO)

