Thursday’s Headlines 7/8/21: Bad Sidewalks? City says it’s a YOU problem
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD adds extra services for All-Star Weekend in Denver (Fox 31)
- Aurora police sergeant arrested for DUI in Denver (Fox 31)
- Trial proceedings begin for man accused in fatal Westminster road rage shooting (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 52 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- CDOT starts new wrong way sign project (11 News)
- CDOT studying possibility of adding lanes on I-25 between Fillmore, Garden of the Gods exits in Colorado Springs (KRDO)
