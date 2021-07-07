Wednesday’s Headlines 7/7/21: How to get around during All-Star Weekend

RTD plans to scale up train, bus service for All-Star Game RTD wants to ensure those leaving Coors Field do not experience huge wait times… (9 News)

MLB All-Star Game: No car? No problem. How to explore the metro area by light rail (The Denver Post)

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Denver (The Denver Gazette)

Maintenance to suspend light rail service at some Denver metro stations (The Denver Gazette)

Pepsi puts 30-acre RiNo property on the market (BusinessDen)

Developer Spends $268,000 on Park Hill Golf Course Initiative (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate)

Juvenile struck, seriously injured after driver crashes off road in Fort Collins (The Denver Channel)

Gov. Jared Polis signs ban on single-use plastics, polystyrene into law the ban goes into effect in 2024 (The Denver Gazette)

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Fully Funded (Streetsblog USA)

Multi-State Climate Plan Fails To Please All Advocates (Streetsblog USA)

