Friday’s Headlines 7/2/21: Traffic Violence Report: 35 people have been killed on Denver’s Streets

Friday's Headlines 7/2/21

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 35 people have been killed on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)

Friday’s Headlines Are Working for the Weekend (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Public safety working group created to examine policing reform report holds first meeting (The Denver Gazette)

DRCOG Transportation Advisory Committee Notes (DRCOG)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Colorado AG Appoints Investigators For Pollution Complaint (CBS Local)

Colorado governor signs bill providing $15M to help coal-dependent workers, towns transition to clean energy (The Colorado Sun)

Local man hit by car on Main Street in Breckenridge (Summit Daily)

Former CDOT employee charged with stealing $770,000 from department (Canon City Daily Record)

Report: Front Range Passenger Rail Moving Forward (Railway Age)

