Friday’s Headlines 7/2/21: Traffic Violence Report: 35 people have been killed on Denver’s Streets

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Public safety working group created to examine policing reform report holds first meeting (The Denver Gazette)
  • DRCOG Transportation Advisory Committee Notes (DRCOG)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Colorado AG Appoints Investigators For Pollution Complaint (CBS Local)
  • Colorado governor signs bill providing $15M to help coal-dependent workers, towns transition to clean energy (The Colorado Sun)
  • Local man hit by car on Main Street in Breckenridge (Summit Daily)
  • Former CDOT employee charged with stealing $770,000 from department (Canon City Daily Record)
  • Report: Front Range Passenger Rail Moving Forward (Railway Age)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.