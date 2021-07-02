Friday’s Headlines 7/2/21: Traffic Violence Report: 35 people have been killed on Denver’s Streets
From Streetsblog
- Traffic Violence Report: 35 people have been killed on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)
- Friday’s Headlines Are Working for the Weekend (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Public safety working group created to examine policing reform report holds first meeting (The Denver Gazette)
- DRCOG Transportation Advisory Committee Notes (DRCOG)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Colorado AG Appoints Investigators For Pollution Complaint (CBS Local)
- Colorado governor signs bill providing $15M to help coal-dependent workers, towns transition to clean energy (The Colorado Sun)
- Local man hit by car on Main Street in Breckenridge (Summit Daily)
- Former CDOT employee charged with stealing $770,000 from department (Canon City Daily Record)
- Report: Front Range Passenger Rail Moving Forward (Railway Age)
