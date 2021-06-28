Monday’s Headlines 6/28/21: Another hit-and-run in Denver

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash in Denver (9 News)

Pedestrian injured in car crash on E Virginia Ave near S Havana St (Burg Simpson)

Denver artist making alleyways great again one garage door at a time (Fox 31)

Transit-Commuting Workers in Steady Decline: Study (Governing)

Public transit is just as gross as you thought and that’s why microbiologists love it (Vail Daily)

‘I just want someone to do something’: Commerce City woman seeks answers weeks after semitruck leaves behind mess in backyard following crash (Fox 31)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 46 (Good)

Centennial State

1 dead in 12th Street crash (The Daily Sentinel)

Influx of funding to ramp up north I-25 construction (Greeley Tribune)

Colorado Looks to Australia to Solve I-25 Traffic Congestion (U.S. News)

CDOT spent at least $3.2 billion through procurement practices in past decade that didn’t rely on traditional low-bid pricing (The Gazette)

From Streetsblog

