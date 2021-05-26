Wednesday’s Headlines 5/26/2021: Ride and Walk of Silence Memorial

Today: Join the Denver Streets Partnership for a Ride and Walk of Silence Memorial online and at Civic Center Park to remember victims of traffic violence on Denver’s streets.

We’ll be taking some time off for vacation over the next couple of weeks! Expect sporadic updates through mid-June, when we’ll return with your daily dose of headlines.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Polis signs RTD reform bill into law, paving way for changes to transit agency (Denver Business Journal)

Homeowner Hurt When SUV Crashes Into Wheat Ridge Garage, 2 People Run Away (CBS Denver)

8 of the Worst Parking Lots in Denver tip: walk or bike instead (5280)

Safety improvements to Denver’s Lincoln Street get mixed reactions (The Denver Channel)

Denver RTD to begin pre-construction activities in late May for 16th Street Mall Improvement Project (Mass Transit)

Walk promotes safety along High Line Canal following Aurora shooting Sunday (Sentinel Colorado)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

