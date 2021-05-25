Tuesday’s Headlines 5/25/21: A little bit of everything
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver’s head of transportation and infrastructure leaving for a job in Miami (The Denver Post)
- Lincoln Street into downtown Denver gets new configuration (9 News)
- CO: Gov. Polis signs law giving RTD flexibility to reduce bus and train fares, charge for parking in lots (MassTransit)
- RTD announces June service changes (KDVR)
- Denver policing task force holds rally, officially submits reform recommendations (KDVR)
- 1 dead, others injured after 4-car crash shuts down major Aurora-area intersection (The Denver Post)
- Teachers buy scooters for students to combat complacency during pandemic (9 News)
- Cyclist claims Denver Police motorcycles pass dangerously on mountain road (OutThere Colorad0)
- Boulder’s B-Cycle Program Celebrates 10 Years (CBS Denver)
- University Hills church looks to offer overnight parking for those living in cars (BusinessDen)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- How much damage does climate change cause in Colorado? Leaders are trying to put a price tag on it. (The Colorado Sun)
- Colorado Springs woman convicted in 2011 dragging death granted parole (KDVR)
- Kristin Stephens: Transportation funding is our shared future (Loveland Reporter – Herald)
- Police investigate bike theft in Vail (Vail Daily)
- How much will the state’s new transportation proposal cost average Colorado drivers? we’re guessing not enough (KDVR)
From Streetsblog
- How To Design Life-Saving, Low-Speed Zones (Streetsblog USA)
- Tuesday’s Headlines Because We’re So Done with Monday (Streetsblog USA)
