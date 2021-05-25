Tuesday’s Headlines 5/25/21: A little bit of everything

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

How much damage does climate change cause in Colorado? Leaders are trying to put a price tag on it. (The Colorado Sun)

Colorado Springs woman convicted in 2011 dragging death granted parole (KDVR)

Kristin Stephens: Transportation funding is our shared future (Loveland Reporter – Herald)

Police investigate bike theft in Vail (Vail Daily)

How much will the state’s new transportation proposal cost average Colorado drivers? we’re guessing not enough (KDVR)

From Streetsblog

How To Design Life-Saving, Low-Speed Zones (Streetsblog USA)

Tuesday’s Headlines Because We’re So Done with Monday (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.