Monday’s Headlines 5/24/2021: DOTI Director Eulois Cleckley announces move to Miami

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver’s head of transportation and infrastructure leaving for a job in Miami (The Denver Post)
  • Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Denver (Fox 31)
  • Hundreds Ride Bikes, Then Lay Down In Front Of Denver City And County Building For ‘Die-In’ Following Fatal Cycling Crashes (CBS Denver)
  • Pedestrian seriously injured in Denver crash (9 News)
  • Ryan Montoya Faces 8 Charges In Death Of Champion Cyclist Gwen Inglis (CBS Denver)
  • Wheat Ridge police looking for driver who seriously injured 2 teens in hit-and-run crash (KDVR)
  • Drunken driver who killed woman on Aurora sidewalk gets 14 years in prison (Sentinel Colorado)
  • Car crashes, landing inside Castle Rock skate park (Fox 31)
  • ‘Viaduct Is Old, Viaduct Is Ugly’: Central 70 Project Crews Hope Demolition Changes Neighborhood For The Better (CBS Denver)
  • Denver’s Outdoor Dining Program Extended Into 2022 (CBS Denver)
  • Community members will now see three zero-emission electric HOP buses on Boulder streets as the buses have officially started operating on the local HOP bus routes. (Daily Colorado News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 77 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • 2 years after cyclist’s death, his wife wants to educate drivers about what happened to him (9 News)
  • Bicyclist Claims Denver Police Department Motorcycles Drove Dangerously Close (CBS Denver)
  • Guest Commentary: Mobility and sustainability can move us forward together (Aspen Daily News)
  • Mom who died in motorcycle crash during memorial ride for late son remembered (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.