Monday’s Headlines 5/24/2021: DOTI Director Eulois Cleckley announces move to Miami

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

2 years after cyclist’s death, his wife wants to educate drivers about what happened to him (9 News)

Bicyclist Claims Denver Police Department Motorcycles Drove Dangerously Close (CBS Denver)

Guest Commentary: Mobility and sustainability can move us forward together (Aspen Daily News)

Mom who died in motorcycle crash during memorial ride for late son remembered (9 News)

From Streetsblog

People to Feds: Design Streets Better! (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines and We’re On Our Way (Streetsblog USA)

