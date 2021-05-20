Thursday’s Headlines 5/20/21: Leverage transit infrastructure to increase vaccine access

  • Commentary: Leverage transit infrastructure to increase vaccine access (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Talking Headways Podcast: Moving at the Speed of Trust (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Expanded patio programs reveal disparity in Denver restaurants (9 News)
  • Drunken driver sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing an Aurora couple in crash (Denver Post)
  • Vehicle crashes into RTD equipment in Aurora (Fox 31)
  • RTD: Face coverings are still required (9 News)
  • 210-unit residential complex planned on Globeville doggy daycare site (BusinessDen)
  • $1.2B Central 70 project to make ‘Mile High Shift’ this weekend (Denver Business Journal)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Colorado Is Committed To Solving Environmental Injustices. But First, We Have To Agree On What Those Are Exactly (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Driver Crashes Stolen Car On I-25, Semi Rolls Over To Avoid Crash, Spills Propane Tanks (CBS Local)

