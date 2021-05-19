Wednesday’s Headlines 5/19/21: Fighting climate change and widening highways

Centennial State

Colorado Is Sure It Can Expand Highways While Also Meeting Climate Goals. History Suggests That’ll Be A Tough Climb (Colorado Public Radio)

Aspen woman avoids jail time in careless driving plea deal after killing 5-year-old (The Aspen Times)

CDOT expands Revitalizing Main Streets program (Summit Daily)

These are some of the names Colorado kids suggested for the state’s snowplow fleet (9 News)

Colorado Senate passes massive transportation bill (The Center Square)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Cyclist Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver: Hundreds Attend Ghost Bike Dedication Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (CBS Denver)

Behind the design of the latest tower to break ground in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood (Renderings) (Denver Business Journal)

High Line Canal Trail Underpass work continues – Mississippi/Parker (DOTI)

RTD Citizens Advisory Committee Call for Applications (RTD)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines are in the Middle of the Week (Streetsblog USA)

