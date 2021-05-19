Wednesday’s Headlines 5/19/21: Fighting climate change and widening highways
Centennial State
- Colorado Is Sure It Can Expand Highways While Also Meeting Climate Goals. History Suggests That’ll Be A Tough Climb (Colorado Public Radio)
- Aspen woman avoids jail time in careless driving plea deal after killing 5-year-old (The Aspen Times)
- CDOT expands Revitalizing Main Streets program (Summit Daily)
- These are some of the names Colorado kids suggested for the state’s snowplow fleet (9 News)
- Colorado Senate passes massive transportation bill (The Center Square)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Cyclist Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver: Hundreds Attend Ghost Bike Dedication Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (CBS Denver)
- Behind the design of the latest tower to break ground in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood (Renderings) (Denver Business Journal)
- High Line Canal Trail Underpass work continues – Mississippi/Parker (DOTI)
- RTD Citizens Advisory Committee Call for Applications (RTD)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines are in the Middle of the Week (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.