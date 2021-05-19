Wednesday’s Headlines 5/19/21: Fighting climate change and widening highways

Centennial State

  • Colorado Is Sure It Can Expand Highways While Also Meeting Climate Goals. History Suggests That’ll Be A Tough Climb (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Aspen woman avoids jail time in careless driving plea deal after killing 5-year-old (The Aspen Times)
  • CDOT expands Revitalizing Main Streets program (Summit Daily)
  • These are some of the names Colorado kids suggested for the state’s snowplow fleet (9 News)
  • Colorado Senate passes massive transportation bill (The Center Square)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Cyclist Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver: Hundreds Attend Ghost Bike Dedication Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (CBS Denver)
  • Behind the design of the latest tower to break ground in Denver’s Union Station neighborhood (Renderings) (Denver Business Journal)
  • High Line Canal Trail Underpass work continues – Mississippi/Parker (DOTI)
  • RTD Citizens Advisory Committee Call for Applications (RTD)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate)

From Streetsblog

