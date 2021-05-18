Today’s Headlines 5/18/21: Ghost bike dedicated for Gwen Inglis

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

$5.2 Billion Transportation Bill Passes Colorado Senate (CBS Local)

CDOT rolls out more Main Street grants, as Democrats push stimulus benefits (Colorado Politics)

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan (The Bond Buyer)

Age-Friendly Network Welcomes 3 Colorado Cities (Patch)

Breckenridge to allow outdoor seating, displays through summer despite overwhelming support for pedestrian-only Main Street, the city will still re-open the street to cars (9 News)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines To Keep the Big Mo Going (Streetsblog USA)

20 is Plenty: Org Puts Up $18M for the ‘Speed Vaccine’ (Streetsblog USA)

