Today’s Headlines 5/18/21: Ghost bike dedicated for Gwen Inglis
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Ghost bike dedication for award-winning cyclist killed in Lakewood (KDVR)
- Update: Ryan Montoya Accused Of Killing Lakewood Cyclist Gwen Inglis (CBS Local)
- Update: 12-year-old bicyclist killed in collision with car in Jefferson County (The Denver Post)
- Motorcyclist Dies In Crash With Another Vehicle In Denver’s Central Park Neighborhood (CBS Local)
- What to Know About RTD’s Income-Based Discount Program (Mile High Connects)
- Brutal! Denver Is Losing Another Landmark Building (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- $5.2 Billion Transportation Bill Passes Colorado Senate (CBS Local)
- CDOT rolls out more Main Street grants, as Democrats push stimulus benefits (Colorado Politics)
- Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan (The Bond Buyer)
- Age-Friendly Network Welcomes 3 Colorado Cities (Patch)
- Breckenridge to allow outdoor seating, displays through summer despite overwhelming support for pedestrian-only Main Street, the city will still re-open the street to cars (9 News)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines To Keep the Big Mo Going (Streetsblog USA)
- 20 is Plenty: Org Puts Up $18M for the ‘Speed Vaccine’ (Streetsblog USA)
