Today’s Headlines 5/17/21: Two deadly crashes involving people on bikes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Cyclist killed when suspected impaired driver drifted into bike lane, Lakewood police say (The Denver Channel)
  • Child Hit & Killed While Riding Bike In Littleton (CBS Local)
  • Another driver landed a car on the Cherry Creek Trail (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Larimer County family loses mom, son in 2 different motorcycle crashes (KDVR)

