Today’s Headlines 5/17/21: Two deadly crashes involving people on bikes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Cyclist killed when suspected impaired driver drifted into bike lane, Lakewood police say (The Denver Channel)

Child Hit & Killed While Riding Bike In Littleton (CBS Local)

Another driver landed a car on the Cherry Creek Trail (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Larimer County family loses mom, son in 2 different motorcycle crashes (KDVR)

From Streetsblog

OPINION: Treat Traffic Violence Like Other Violence (Streetsblog USA)

Podcast: Saving COVID’s Car-Free Streets (Streetsblog SF)

Can the MUTCD Catch Up with the New Mobility Revolution? (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines are Here to Make Your Day (Streetsblog USA)

