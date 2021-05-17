Today’s Headlines 5/17/21: Two deadly crashes involving people on bikes
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Cyclist killed when suspected impaired driver drifted into bike lane, Lakewood police say (The Denver Channel)
- Child Hit & Killed While Riding Bike In Littleton (CBS Local)
- Another driver landed a car on the Cherry Creek Trail (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 70 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Larimer County family loses mom, son in 2 different motorcycle crashes (KDVR)
From Streetsblog
- OPINION: Treat Traffic Violence Like Other Violence (Streetsblog USA)
- Podcast: Saving COVID’s Car-Free Streets (Streetsblog SF)
- Can the MUTCD Catch Up with the New Mobility Revolution? (Streetsblog USA)
- Monday’s Headlines are Here to Make Your Day (Streetsblog USA)
