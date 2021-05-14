Friday’s Headlines 5/14/21: Scooters, bikes and pedestrians. Can they coexist?

From Streetsblog

Commentary: Scooters, bikes and pedestrians. Can they coexist? (Streetsblog Denver)

Friday’s Headlines to Cap the Week (Streetsblog USA)

New Bill Would Help Measure Transportation Access for Non-Drivers (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD launching fare study in first effort to bring back bus, train riders (Denver Business Journal)

Bike sales are still booming, making spare parts hard to come by (The Denver Channel)

Denver drivers are about to experience the I-70 expansion project in a much different way (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Colorado far from meeting emissions-reduction goals, report says (The Denver Post)

Setting speed limits: How Greeley and state officials determine how fast you can go (Greeley Tribune)

Front Range Passenger Rail plan zooms through Colorado Senate (Denver Business Journal)

I-70B 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project begins (Western Slope Now)

