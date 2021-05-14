Friday’s Headlines 5/14/21: Scooters, bikes and pedestrians. Can they coexist?

  • Colorado far from meeting emissions-reduction goals, report says (The Denver Post)
  • Setting speed limits: How Greeley and state officials determine how fast you can go (Greeley Tribune)
  • Front Range Passenger Rail plan zooms through Colorado Senate (Denver Business Journal)
  • I-70B 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project begins (Western Slope Now)

