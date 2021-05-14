Friday’s Headlines 5/14/21: Scooters, bikes and pedestrians. Can they coexist?
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: Scooters, bikes and pedestrians. Can they coexist? (Streetsblog Denver)
- Friday’s Headlines to Cap the Week (Streetsblog USA)
- New Bill Would Help Measure Transportation Access for Non-Drivers (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD launching fare study in first effort to bring back bus, train riders (Denver Business Journal)
- Bike sales are still booming, making spare parts hard to come by (The Denver Channel)
- Denver drivers are about to experience the I-70 expansion project in a much different way (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Colorado far from meeting emissions-reduction goals, report says (The Denver Post)
- Setting speed limits: How Greeley and state officials determine how fast you can go (Greeley Tribune)
- Front Range Passenger Rail plan zooms through Colorado Senate (Denver Business Journal)
- I-70B 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project begins (Western Slope Now)
