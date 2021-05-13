Thursday’s Headlines 5/13/21: Thieves snag five bikes from FattE-Bikes
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Thieves Strike At FattE-Bikes, Electric Bike Shop On Federal Boulevard (CBS Local)
- 1 man dead after crash into tree in Lakewood (The Denver Channel)
- Aurora man found guilty of striking, killing pedestrian while speeding on Colfax Fehr was traveling at 75 mph when he struck and killed Marvin Vincente-Pelico in 2019 (Sentinel Colorado)
- US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic (The Publics Radio)
- Go Inside The Lowered Section Of The Central 70 Project (CBS Local)
- RTD Access-a-Ride’s Paratransit Advisory Committee (APAC) – May 11, 2021 (DRMAC)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track (Globe Gazette)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late (Sorry!) (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Can We ‘Schedule’ Cities to Work for Us? (Streetsblog USA)
- Study: Cycling Rates Low Unless Women Are Riding (Streetsblog USA)
