Thursday’s Headlines 5/13/21: Thieves snag five bikes from FattE-Bikes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Thieves Strike At FattE-Bikes, Electric Bike Shop On Federal Boulevard (CBS Local)

1 man dead after crash into tree in Lakewood (The Denver Channel)

Aurora man found guilty of striking, killing pedestrian while speeding on Colfax Fehr was traveling at 75 mph when he struck and killed Marvin Vincente-Pelico in 2019 (Sentinel Colorado)

US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic (The Publics Radio)

Go Inside The Lowered Section Of The Central 70 Project (CBS Local)

RTD Access-a-Ride’s Paratransit Advisory Committee (APAC) – May 11, 2021 (DRMAC)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Colorado program steers drag racing off streets, onto track (Globe Gazette)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late (Sorry!) (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Can We ‘Schedule’ Cities to Work for Us? (Streetsblog USA)

Study: Cycling Rates Low Unless Women Are Riding (Streetsblog USA)

