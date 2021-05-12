Today’s Headlines 5/12/21: The good, the bad and the weird in Colorado’s transportation funding bill

Centennial State

  • The good, the bad and the weird in Colorado’s 2021 transportation funding bill (Bicycle Colorado)
  • First phase of U.S. 50 and Purcell Boulevard interchange in Pueblo West now 60% complete (The Pueblo Chieftain)
  • How Colorado can — and cannot — spend the $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus heading its way (The Colorado Sun)
  • Truck driver who killed Colorado State Patrol trooper was convicted of two traffic offenses (The Colorado Sun)
  • ‘Complete Revitalization’: Silverthorne Makes Progress On Four Street Crossing Development (CBS Local)
  • NoCo biz, government group calls on Congress to fund I-25 improvements (Greeley Tribune)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • New Denver Bike And Electric Scooter Program Launches Tuesday (CBS Local)
  • Denver might buy more hotels for the homeless, city officials say (BusinessDen)
  • Changes, closures coming soon to I-70 in Denver for CDOT’s Mile High Shift project (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 35 (Good)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

