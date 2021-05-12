Today’s Headlines 5/12/21: The good, the bad and the weird in Colorado’s transportation funding bill

Centennial State

The good, the bad and the weird in Colorado’s 2021 transportation funding bill (Bicycle Colorado)

First phase of U.S. 50 and Purcell Boulevard interchange in Pueblo West now 60% complete (The Pueblo Chieftain)

How Colorado can — and cannot — spend the $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus heading its way (The Colorado Sun)

Truck driver who killed Colorado State Patrol trooper was convicted of two traffic offenses (The Colorado Sun)

‘Complete Revitalization’: Silverthorne Makes Progress On Four Street Crossing Development (CBS Local)

NoCo biz, government group calls on Congress to fund I-25 improvements (Greeley Tribune)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

New Denver Bike And Electric Scooter Program Launches Tuesday (CBS Local)

Denver might buy more hotels for the homeless, city officials say (BusinessDen)

Changes, closures coming soon to I-70 in Denver for CDOT’s Mile High Shift project (The Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 35 (Good)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines: Pete and Pete (Streetsblog USA)

Not a Coincidence: Maryland Couple Dies on Same Dangerous Road Five Years Apart (Streetsblog USA)

Inside Berlin’s Free Cargo-Bikeshare Program (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

