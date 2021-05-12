Today’s Headlines 5/12/21: The good, the bad and the weird in Colorado’s transportation funding bill
Centennial State
- The good, the bad and the weird in Colorado’s 2021 transportation funding bill (Bicycle Colorado)
- First phase of U.S. 50 and Purcell Boulevard interchange in Pueblo West now 60% complete (The Pueblo Chieftain)
- How Colorado can — and cannot — spend the $5.7 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus heading its way (The Colorado Sun)
- Truck driver who killed Colorado State Patrol trooper was convicted of two traffic offenses (The Colorado Sun)
- ‘Complete Revitalization’: Silverthorne Makes Progress On Four Street Crossing Development (CBS Local)
- NoCo biz, government group calls on Congress to fund I-25 improvements (Greeley Tribune)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- New Denver Bike And Electric Scooter Program Launches Tuesday (CBS Local)
- Denver might buy more hotels for the homeless, city officials say (BusinessDen)
- Changes, closures coming soon to I-70 in Denver for CDOT’s Mile High Shift project (The Denver Channel)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines: Pete and Pete (Streetsblog USA)
- Not a Coincidence: Maryland Couple Dies on Same Dangerous Road Five Years Apart (Streetsblog USA)
- Inside Berlin’s Free Cargo-Bikeshare Program (Streetsblog USA)
