Tuesday’s Headlines 5/11/21: It’s official – Lyft and Lime to bring bike and scooter share to Denver

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver to Launch New Bike and Scooter Share Program This Week (DOTI)

City Council gives Lyft and Lime sole control of Denver’s bike-and scooter-share market, rezones Loretto Heights for redevelopment and more (The Denver Post)

Denver City Council passes resolution to allow only 2 scooter operators (9 News)

‘Bird’ e-scooters make debut in the City of Aurora (KDVR)

Update: Via Transit Talks (DRMAC)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 36 (Good)

Centennial State

Major Colorado transportation bill faces first committee test (Colorado Politics)

Transportation bill moves forward, even as questions arise about proposed environmental studies the bill still allows a large portion of funding to support highway widening (Denver Business Journal)

Voters May Be Asked To Lower The Gas Tax After Colorado Lawmakers Propose A Gas Fee (CBS Local)

No more driving to work? That’s what Colorado’s top air quality experts are suggesting (The Denver Channel)

Three killed in unrelated car crashes last week (Grand Junction Sentinel)

CDOT restoring crosswalk to Boulder Falls trail on Colo. 119 (Tribune Publishing)

What’s Driving You Crazy: The rules of solid white lines on city streets, interstates (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Leave You Wanting More (Streetsblog USA)

The Trouble with Today’s Automatic Emergency Braking Systems (Streetsblog USA)

Drivers Stole 20% of Bike/Walk Dollars Last Year; Here’s How to Stop Them (Streetsblog USA)

