Tuesday’s Headlines 5/11/21: It’s official – Lyft and Lime to bring bike and scooter share to Denver
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver to Launch New Bike and Scooter Share Program This Week (DOTI)
- City Council gives Lyft and Lime sole control of Denver’s bike-and scooter-share market, rezones Loretto Heights for redevelopment and more (The Denver Post)
- Denver City Council passes resolution to allow only 2 scooter operators (9 News)
- ‘Bird’ e-scooters make debut in the City of Aurora (KDVR)
- Update: Via Transit Talks (DRMAC)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 31 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 36 (Good)
Centennial State
- Major Colorado transportation bill faces first committee test (Colorado Politics)
- Transportation bill moves forward, even as questions arise about proposed environmental studies the bill still allows a large portion of funding to support highway widening (Denver Business Journal)
- Voters May Be Asked To Lower The Gas Tax After Colorado Lawmakers Propose A Gas Fee (CBS Local)
- No more driving to work? That’s what Colorado’s top air quality experts are suggesting (The Denver Channel)
- Three killed in unrelated car crashes last week (Grand Junction Sentinel)
- CDOT restoring crosswalk to Boulder Falls trail on Colo. 119 (Tribune Publishing)
- What’s Driving You Crazy: The rules of solid white lines on city streets, interstates (The Denver Channel)
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines Won’t Leave You Wanting More (Streetsblog USA)
- The Trouble with Today’s Automatic Emergency Braking Systems (Streetsblog USA)
- Drivers Stole 20% of Bike/Walk Dollars Last Year; Here’s How to Stop Them (Streetsblog USA)
