Monday’s Headlines 5/10/21: News from the Weekend

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Breckenridge businesses give mixed response to Walkable Main not returning (SummitDaily)

Pedestrian and bike priority coming to a neighborhood near you (Aspen Times)

EDITORIAL: Finally, Colorado is on the road to somewhere, better, with state transportation consensus (Sentinel Colorado)

I-25 Widening Requires Permanent Closure of a Portion of East Frontage Road (North Forty News)

No explosives found in vehicle that closed I-70 in Silverthorne (SummitDaily, OutThere Colorado)

CDOT Launches Safety Campaign for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month (The Prowers Journal)

Editorial: It’s time to take care of our rural roads (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines to Really Get This Thing Started (Streetsblog USA)

