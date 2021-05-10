Monday’s Headlines 5/10/21: News from the Weekend
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Man Killed In Lakewood Hit-And-Run (CBS Denver)
- Denver crash kills 1, sends 3 to hospital (KDVR)
- Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Aurora (The Denver Post)
- Demolition of the I-70 viaduct to start this month (The Denver Post)
- Residents of Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood sue to stop legal homeless site from opening in church parking lot (The Colorado Sun)
- Here’s how to demolish a building in Denver. Yep, even a historic one. (Denverite)
- Evaluate the public engagement process for the 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan (DRCOG)
- Lime launches advocacy partnership program (bikebiz)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 31 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Breckenridge businesses give mixed response to Walkable Main not returning (SummitDaily)
- Pedestrian and bike priority coming to a neighborhood near you (Aspen Times)
- EDITORIAL: Finally, Colorado is on the road to somewhere, better, with state transportation consensus (Sentinel Colorado)
- I-25 Widening Requires Permanent Closure of a Portion of East Frontage Road (North Forty News)
- No explosives found in vehicle that closed I-70 in Silverthorne (SummitDaily, OutThere Colorado)
- CDOT Launches Safety Campaign for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month (The Prowers Journal)
- Editorial: It’s time to take care of our rural roads (The Daily Sentinel)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines to Really Get This Thing Started (Streetsblog USA)
