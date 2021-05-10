Monday’s Headlines 5/10/21: News from the Weekend

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Man Killed In Lakewood Hit-And-Run (CBS Denver)
  • Denver crash kills 1, sends 3 to hospital (KDVR)
  • Motorcyclist dies after crash with vehicle in Aurora (The Denver Post)
  • Demolition of the I-70 viaduct to start this month (The Denver Post)
  • Residents of Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood sue to stop legal homeless site from opening in church parking lot (The Colorado Sun)
  • Here’s how to demolish a building in Denver. Yep, even a historic one. (Denverite)
  • Evaluate the public engagement process for the 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan (DRCOG)
  • Lime launches advocacy partnership program (bikebiz)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 31 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • Breckenridge businesses give mixed response to Walkable Main not returning (SummitDaily)
  • Pedestrian and bike priority coming to a neighborhood near you (Aspen Times)
  • EDITORIAL: Finally, Colorado is on the road to somewhere, better, with state transportation consensus (Sentinel Colorado)
  • I-25 Widening Requires Permanent Closure of a Portion of East Frontage Road (North Forty News)
  • No explosives found in vehicle that closed I-70 in Silverthorne (SummitDaily, OutThere Colorado)
  • CDOT Launches Safety Campaign for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month (The Prowers Journal)
  • Editorial: It’s time to take care of our rural roads (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.