Todays Headlines 5/7/21: Putting Santa Fe on a full road diet
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- I-70 is back open following deadly motorcycle crash Friday morning (KDVR)
- Denver Street Changes and Putting Santa Fe on a “Full Road Diet” (Westword)
- Transit & Safety Improvements Coming to Stretch of Lincoln Street (DOTI)
- RTD establishes guiding principles for providing future service – seeks feedback on next steps (The Denver Post)
- 6 innovative ways to fund climate action and equity in US cities in 2020 Denver passed a new sales tax on non-essential items to help adapt to climate change (Red Green and Blue)
- Workers are starting to return to downtown Denver, but do they actually want to? (KDVR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Hickenlooper highlights railroad expansion, infrastructure investments during Pueblo visit (The Pueblo Chieftan)
- Dillon moving forward with paid overnight parking system (Summit Daily)
- Pandemic Stimulus Money Is Helping Build Bus Stops In The Middle Of I-25 In Northern Colorado (KUNC)
- CDOT, local officials eyeing mobility hub in Grand Valley (The Daily Sentinel)
From Streetsblog
- Massive $73B Bill Would Finally Boost E-Buses (Streetsblog USA)
- Friday’s Headlines To Cap Off the Week That Was (Streetsblog USA)
