Todays Headlines 5/7/21: Putting Santa Fe on a full road diet

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

I-70 is back open following deadly motorcycle crash Friday morning (KDVR)

Denver Street Changes and Putting Santa Fe on a “Full Road Diet” (Westword)

Transit & Safety Improvements Coming to Stretch of Lincoln Street (DOTI)

RTD establishes guiding principles for providing future service – seeks feedback on next steps (The Denver Post)

6 innovative ways to fund climate action and equity in US cities in 2020 Denver passed a new sales tax on non-essential items to help adapt to climate change (Red Green and Blue)

Workers are starting to return to downtown Denver, but do they actually want to? (KDVR)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Hickenlooper highlights railroad expansion, infrastructure investments during Pueblo visit (The Pueblo Chieftan)

Dillon moving forward with paid overnight parking system (Summit Daily)

Pandemic Stimulus Money Is Helping Build Bus Stops In The Middle Of I-25 In Northern Colorado (KUNC)

CDOT, local officials eyeing mobility hub in Grand Valley (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

Massive $73B Bill Would Finally Boost E-Buses (Streetsblog USA)

Friday’s Headlines To Cap Off the Week That Was (Streetsblog USA)

