Today’s Headlines 5/6/21: Is Denver ready to go back to the office?

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • It’s Official: ‘Historic’ Coalition Unveils Plan To Pump Billions To Colorado’s Transportation System (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Colorado Democrats introduce ambitious transportation bill (Sentinel Colorado)
  • Steamboat Springs seeks state grant for various downtown projects including new bike lanes, sidewalks (Steamboat Pilot)
  • What could proposed train expansion do for small towns (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

  • New Bike Safety Ranking Packs Some Surprises in former rankings, Colorado took the 8th spot (Streetsblog USA)
  • Talking Headways Podcast: Rethinking City and Commuter Transportation (Streetsblog USA)
  • Induced Demand for Thursday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)

