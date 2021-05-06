Today’s Headlines 5/6/21: Is Denver ready to go back to the office?
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Ready to get back to the office? Denver leaders are pushing for it (Denver Business Journal, Colorado Politics)
- RTD to dig deeply into its fare structure with eye on affordability and equity (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State
- It’s Official: ‘Historic’ Coalition Unveils Plan To Pump Billions To Colorado’s Transportation System (Colorado Public Radio)
- Colorado Democrats introduce ambitious transportation bill (Sentinel Colorado)
- Steamboat Springs seeks state grant for various downtown projects including new bike lanes, sidewalks (Steamboat Pilot)
- What could proposed train expansion do for small towns (The Denver Channel)
From Streetsblog
- New Bike Safety Ranking Packs Some Surprises in former rankings, Colorado took the 8th spot (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Rethinking City and Commuter Transportation (Streetsblog USA)
- Induced Demand for Thursday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.