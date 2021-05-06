Today’s Headlines 5/6/21: Is Denver ready to go back to the office?

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Ready to get back to the office? Denver leaders are pushing for it (Denver Business Journal, Colorado Politics)

RTD to dig deeply into its fare structure with eye on affordability and equity (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

It’s Official: ‘Historic’ Coalition Unveils Plan To Pump Billions To Colorado’s Transportation System (Colorado Public Radio)

Colorado Democrats introduce ambitious transportation bill (Sentinel Colorado)

Steamboat Springs seeks state grant for various downtown projects including new bike lanes, sidewalks (Steamboat Pilot)

What could proposed train expansion do for small towns (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

New Bike Safety Ranking Packs Some Surprises in former rankings, Colorado took the 8th spot (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Rethinking City and Commuter Transportation (Streetsblog USA)

Induced Demand for Thursday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)

