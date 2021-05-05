Today’s Headlines 5/5/21: How a new emphasis on safer streets could drive big change in Colorado

Danny Katz speaking to KMGH Channel 7
Danny Katz

It’s National Bike to School Day! Learn more about how Colorado celebrates the day here

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • National Bike to School Day; here’s what bicyclists and drivers need to know (KDVR)
  • RTD’s Going To Take A Hard Look At Its ‘Very Expensive’ Fares (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Planned On Lincoln Street In Denver For Transit & Safety Improvements including increased hours for a transit-only lane (CBS Local)
  • RTD Aims To Learn How To Better Serve Riders In New Study (CBS Denver)
  • New ‘Smart’ Cycling Study Underway in Denver (CBS Denver)
  • RTD vows to listen to community (Douglas County News Press)
  • Denver City Council Passes ‘Healthy Residential Rentals For All’ (CBS Denver)
  • New Arches Welcome Visitors To South Pearl Street (CBS Denver)
  • First electric scooters coming to Aurora next week (Sentinel Colorado)
  • The best cheap electric bike That feeling when passing cars stuck in traffic? Still priceless. (KDVR)
  • Preparing for a Crisis (Inside Higher Ed)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

  • Colorado Democrats formally introduce their transportation-fee bill with Republican, business community support (The Colorado Sun)
  • ‘It Hits The Mark’: Large Part Of $5 Billion Colorado Transportation Bill Focuses On Electric Cars but electric cars are still no substitute for walking, biking, and transit (CBS Denver)
  • Colorado officials roll out $3.8 billion fee hike plan to fund transportation (The Center Square)
  • 22-year-old killed in car crash in Boulder County (99.1)

