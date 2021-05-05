Today’s Headlines 5/5/21: How a new emphasis on safer streets could drive big change in Colorado

It’s National Bike to School Day! Learn more about how Colorado celebrates the day here.

From Streetsblog

Commentary: How a new emphasis on safer streets could drive big change in Colorado (Streetsblog Denver)

Wednesday’s Headlines Add Some Perspective (Streetsblog USA)

How (And Why!) to Repeal ‘Jaywalking’ Laws (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Colorado Democrats formally introduce their transportation-fee bill with Republican, business community support (The Colorado Sun)

‘It Hits The Mark’: Large Part Of $5 Billion Colorado Transportation Bill Focuses On Electric Cars but electric cars are still no substitute for walking, biking, and transit (CBS Denver)

Colorado officials roll out $3.8 billion fee hike plan to fund transportation (The Center Square)

22-year-old killed in car crash in Boulder County (99.1)

