Today’s Headlines 5/5/21: How a new emphasis on safer streets could drive big change in Colorado
It’s National Bike to School Day! Learn more about how Colorado celebrates the day here.
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: How a new emphasis on safer streets could drive big change in Colorado (Streetsblog Denver)
- Wednesday’s Headlines Add Some Perspective (Streetsblog USA)
- How (And Why!) to Repeal ‘Jaywalking’ Laws (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- National Bike to School Day; here’s what bicyclists and drivers need to know (KDVR)
- RTD’s Going To Take A Hard Look At Its ‘Very Expensive’ Fares (Colorado Public Radio)
- Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Planned On Lincoln Street In Denver For Transit & Safety Improvements including increased hours for a transit-only lane (CBS Local)
- RTD Aims To Learn How To Better Serve Riders In New Study (CBS Denver)
- New ‘Smart’ Cycling Study Underway in Denver (CBS Denver)
- RTD vows to listen to community (Douglas County News Press)
- Denver City Council Passes ‘Healthy Residential Rentals For All’ (CBS Denver)
- New Arches Welcome Visitors To South Pearl Street (CBS Denver)
- First electric scooters coming to Aurora next week (Sentinel Colorado)
- The best cheap electric bike That feeling when passing cars stuck in traffic? Still priceless. (KDVR)
- Preparing for a Crisis (Inside Higher Ed)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State
- Colorado Democrats formally introduce their transportation-fee bill with Republican, business community support (The Colorado Sun)
- ‘It Hits The Mark’: Large Part Of $5 Billion Colorado Transportation Bill Focuses On Electric Cars but electric cars are still no substitute for walking, biking, and transit (CBS Denver)
- Colorado officials roll out $3.8 billion fee hike plan to fund transportation (The Center Square)
- 22-year-old killed in car crash in Boulder County (99.1)
