Today’s Headlines 5/4/21: RTD may get more power to lower fares
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- A Bill To Give RTD More Power To Lower Fares And Raise Revenue Lands On Polis’ Desk (Colorado Public Radio)
- RTD looking at whether to change fares (Denver 7)
- Throwing a Pandemic-friendly Bike “Rodeo” (Bicycle Colorado)
- Denver South Employees Transportation Champions (DRMAC)
- Transportation Requirements for New Developments (DOTI)
- VIA Transit Talks (DRMAC)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 36 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 40 (Good).
From Streetsblog
- Tuesday’s Headlines are Coming At Ya Like a Hurricane (Streetsblog USA)
- An Ode to the Miniature Fire Truck (Streetsblog USA)
- Why Mobility as a Service Needs a Proper Platform (Streetsblog USA)
