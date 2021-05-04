Today’s Headlines 5/4/21: RTD may get more power to lower fares

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • A Bill To Give RTD More Power To Lower Fares And Raise Revenue Lands On Polis’ Desk (Colorado Public Radio)
  • RTD looking at whether to change fares (Denver 7)
  • Throwing a Pandemic-friendly Bike “Rodeo” (Bicycle Colorado)
  • Denver South Employees Transportation Champions (DRMAC)
  • Transportation Requirements for New Developments (DOTI)
  • VIA Transit Talks (DRMAC)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 36 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 40 (Good).

From Streetsblog

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.