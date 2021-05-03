Monday’s Headlines 5/3/21: Person walking dies after being struck by A-Line train
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Pedestrian Dies After Crash With RTD A-Line (CBS Local)
- You can eat on Denver streets and sidewalks for at least another year (Denverite)
- RTD to begin 18-month fare study due to ‘burdensome’ cost for many customers (9 News, Sentinel Colorado)
- Public transit hopes to win back riders after crushing year (The Denver Post)
- Denver RTD establishes guiding principles for providing future service (Mass Transit)
- One-third of scooter rides replaced a car trip (KDVR)
- Man arrested after ramming patrol car and leading officers on car chase, police say (9 News)
- Autonomous vehicles could come to Golden (Arvada Press)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 38 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- There’s a storied history behind Gypsum’s modest pedestrian bridge (VailDaily)
- Connecting Colorado: Front Range Passenger Rail Legislation Clears Committee (EIN News)
- Man accused of hitting, killing CSP trooper in 2016 scheduled to appear in court Monday following two mistrials (KDVR)
From Streetsblog
- What is ‘Traffic Violence’ and Why Do We Need To Talk About It? (Streetsblog USA)
- Monday’s Headlines Because We’re Doing This (Streetsblog USA)
