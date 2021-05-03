Monday’s Headlines 5/3/21: Person walking dies after being struck by A-Line train

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

There’s a storied history behind Gypsum’s modest pedestrian bridge (VailDaily)

Connecting Colorado: Front Range Passenger Rail Legislation Clears Committee (EIN News)

Man accused of hitting, killing CSP trooper in 2016 scheduled to appear in court Monday following two mistrials (KDVR)

From Streetsblog

What is ‘Traffic Violence’ and Why Do We Need To Talk About It? (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines Because We’re Doing This (Streetsblog USA)



