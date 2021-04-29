Thursday’s Headlines 4/29: Driver disregards crossing signals, crashes with A-Line train

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Driver injured after car strikes RTD train in Aurora Wednesday Police say driver “disregarded the lowered level crossing signals as the train approached” (Sentinel Colorado, Denver Post)

RTD begins planning on how to win back riders, even as it faces new opposition to Northwest Rail (Denver Business Journal)

Mile High United Way Teams Up With Lyft For Transportation To COVID Vaccine Appointments (CBS Local)

Denver to reduce part of Federal to two lanes Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday ahead of Cinco de Mayo (Denverite)

Suspect In Street Racing Event That Blocked I-225 In Aurora Was Later Hit By Car And Killed (CBS Local)

Denver police officer accused of crashing into fellow officer, arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).

Centennial State

Walkable Main will not return to Breckenridge despite 83% of businesses and 86% of residents supporting its return (Summit Daily)

Longmont City Council to consider allowing electric scooters on public paths, city sidewalks (Times-Call)

Improvements to Grand Ave and 1st St intersection beginning mid-May “To make the intersection better for drivers, CDOT is planning on widening roads” (KJCT 8)

CDOT holds open house to discuss details on I-70B construction project (Western Slope Now)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines to Keep the Fun Going (Streetsblog USA)

Calculator Shows How Many Cars Will Come To Your Town’s New Highway (Streetsblog USA)

ZOOM CALL: Experts See Opportunities in Biden Highway Plan (Streetsblog USA)

