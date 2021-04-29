Thursday’s Headlines 4/29: Driver disregards crossing signals, crashes with A-Line train
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Driver injured after car strikes RTD train in Aurora Wednesday Police say driver “disregarded the lowered level crossing signals as the train approached” (Sentinel Colorado, Denver Post)
- RTD begins planning on how to win back riders, even as it faces new opposition to Northwest Rail (Denver Business Journal)
- Mile High United Way Teams Up With Lyft For Transportation To COVID Vaccine Appointments (CBS Local)
- Denver to reduce part of Federal to two lanes Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday ahead of Cinco de Mayo (Denverite)
- Suspect In Street Racing Event That Blocked I-225 In Aurora Was Later Hit By Car And Killed (CBS Local)
- Denver police officer accused of crashing into fellow officer, arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 44 (Good).
Centennial State
- Walkable Main will not return to Breckenridge despite 83% of businesses and 86% of residents supporting its return (Summit Daily)
- Longmont City Council to consider allowing electric scooters on public paths, city sidewalks (Times-Call)
- Improvements to Grand Ave and 1st St intersection beginning mid-May “To make the intersection better for drivers, CDOT is planning on widening roads” (KJCT 8)
- CDOT holds open house to discuss details on I-70B construction project (Western Slope Now)
From Streetsblog
- Thursday’s Headlines to Keep the Fun Going (Streetsblog USA)
- Calculator Shows How Many Cars Will Come To Your Town’s New Highway (Streetsblog USA)
- ZOOM CALL: Experts See Opportunities in Biden Highway Plan (Streetsblog USA)
