Wednesday’s Headlines 4/28/21: Best Foot Forward

Elizabeth Manus headshot - credit Patrick Shea
Elizabeth Manus (Photo by Patrick Shea)

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver cop faces possible vehicular assault charge for wrong-way crash (KDVR)
  • Lime, Lyft move closer to taking over Denver’s streets, but some city lawmakers are skeptical about the potential rollout (Denverite, BizWest)
  • Motorcycle Catches Fire After Rider Crashes Into Wall On Federal Boulevard (CBS Denver)
  • Driver charged in fatal high-speed crash in Denver (9 News)
  • CO: RTD retained more frequent service during pandemic in communities that need transit the most (Mass Transit)
  • Formation of Front Range Passenger Rail district gets wide-ranging support (Denver Business Journal)
  • Sale of old Denver railyard could mean moving I-25, new rail lines and vertical development (9 News)
  • Amazon’s first electric vans started delivering packages in the Denver area this week (The Colorado Sun)
  • The Denver Trolley gets a facelift in a year without riders (Denverite)
  • Caught on camera: Bike thieves break into locked storage room for their score (KDVR)
  • Residents In Some Denver Neighborhoods Say Illegal Motorcycle Racing Is Common Occurrence (CBS Denver)
  • Former RTD board members call for options in FasTracks plan, stating Northwest Rail isn’t ‘cost effective’ (Times Call)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

Centennial State

  • LETTERS: Get real about light rail; who wants these trains? *raises hand*
    (The Gazette)
  • It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week (Western Slope Now)
  • New stoplight near Sleeping Giant School won’t be ready for first day of school (Steamboat Pilot & Today)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.