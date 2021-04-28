Wednesday’s Headlines 4/28/21: Best Foot Forward
- Commentary: Best Foot Forward (Streetsblog Denver)
- OPINION: Stop the Shameful Treatment of Deliveristas (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver cop faces possible vehicular assault charge for wrong-way crash (KDVR)
- Lime, Lyft move closer to taking over Denver’s streets, but some city lawmakers are skeptical about the potential rollout (Denverite, BizWest)
- Motorcycle Catches Fire After Rider Crashes Into Wall On Federal Boulevard (CBS Denver)
- Driver charged in fatal high-speed crash in Denver (9 News)
- CO: RTD retained more frequent service during pandemic in communities that need transit the most (Mass Transit)
- Formation of Front Range Passenger Rail district gets wide-ranging support (Denver Business Journal)
- Sale of old Denver railyard could mean moving I-25, new rail lines and vertical development (9 News)
- Amazon’s first electric vans started delivering packages in the Denver area this week (The Colorado Sun)
- The Denver Trolley gets a facelift in a year without riders (Denverite)
- Caught on camera: Bike thieves break into locked storage room for their score (KDVR)
- Residents In Some Denver Neighborhoods Say Illegal Motorcycle Racing Is Common Occurrence (CBS Denver)
- Former RTD board members call for options in FasTracks plan, stating Northwest Rail isn’t ‘cost effective’ (Times Call)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).
Centennial State
- LETTERS: Get real about light rail; who wants these trains? *raises hand*
(The Gazette)
- It’s National Work Zone Awareness Week (Western Slope Now)
- New stoplight near Sleeping Giant School won’t be ready for first day of school (Steamboat Pilot & Today)
