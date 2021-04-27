Tuesday’s Headlines 4/27/21: Essential workers can soon “check out” an e-bike

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • New fund provides e-bike libraries for essential workers (Fox 31)
  • Street Racing Increases In Denver As Police Work To Offer Safer Alternatives street racing was reportedly a factor in weekend fatality at Sloan’s Lake (CBS Local)
  • ‘Train to the plane’; A-line celebrates 5 years of service (KDVR)
  • Amazon expands in-garage delivery to Denver area (9 News)
  • Colorado commission votes to recommend Front Range route (Star Herald)
  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crooks plow U-Haul through Denver bike shop (11 News)
  • Denver ranks high among ‘most sustainable’ cities nationwide (OutThere Colorado)
  • Aurora Mayor working on plan to improve roads (KDVR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 50 (Good).

Centennial State

  • Conservative advocacy groups look to cut Colorado’s gas tax rate Colorado’s gas tax hasn’t changed since 1991 (The Center Square)
  • Can Cities Be Saved From ‘Supergentrification’? Aspen May Offer a Roadmap (Next City)
  • Less! Parking! More! Parklets! – Longmont prepares for creation of downtown parklets (Times-Call)

From Streetsblog

  • COVID-19 Could End Our Dependence on Cars — If We ‘Build Back Better’ (Streetsblog USA)
  • Will the EV Revolution Kill the Parking Reform Movement? (Streetsblog USA)
  • Tuesday’s Headlines To Start Your Day (Streetsblog USA)

