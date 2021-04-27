Tuesday’s Headlines 4/27/21: Essential workers can soon “check out” an e-bike
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- New fund provides e-bike libraries for essential workers (Fox 31)
- Street Racing Increases In Denver As Police Work To Offer Safer Alternatives street racing was reportedly a factor in weekend fatality at Sloan’s Lake (CBS Local)
- ‘Train to the plane’; A-line celebrates 5 years of service (KDVR)
- Amazon expands in-garage delivery to Denver area (9 News)
- Colorado commission votes to recommend Front Range route (Star Herald)
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crooks plow U-Haul through Denver bike shop (11 News)
- Denver ranks high among ‘most sustainable’ cities nationwide (OutThere Colorado)
- Aurora Mayor working on plan to improve roads (KDVR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 50 (Good).
Centennial State
- Conservative advocacy groups look to cut Colorado’s gas tax rate Colorado’s gas tax hasn’t changed since 1991 (The Center Square)
- Can Cities Be Saved From ‘Supergentrification’? Aspen May Offer a Roadmap (Next City)
- Less! Parking! More! Parklets! – Longmont prepares for creation of downtown parklets (Times-Call)
From Streetsblog
- COVID-19 Could End Our Dependence on Cars — If We ‘Build Back Better’ (Streetsblog USA)
- Will the EV Revolution Kill the Parking Reform Movement? (Streetsblog USA)
- Tuesday’s Headlines To Start Your Day (Streetsblog USA)
