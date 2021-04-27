Tuesday’s Headlines 4/27/21: Essential workers can soon “check out” an e-bike

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

New fund provides e-bike libraries for essential workers (Fox 31)

Street Racing Increases In Denver As Police Work To Offer Safer Alternatives street racing was reportedly a factor in weekend fatality at Sloan’s Lake (CBS Local)

‘Train to the plane’; A-line celebrates 5 years of service (KDVR)

Amazon expands in-garage delivery to Denver area (9 News)

Colorado commission votes to recommend Front Range route (Star Herald)

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Crooks plow U-Haul through Denver bike shop (11 News)

Denver ranks high among ‘most sustainable’ cities nationwide (OutThere Colorado)

Aurora Mayor working on plan to improve roads (KDVR)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 50 (Good).

Centennial State

Conservative advocacy groups look to cut Colorado’s gas tax rate Colorado’s gas tax hasn’t changed since 1991 (The Center Square)

Can Cities Be Saved From ‘Supergentrification’? Aspen May Offer a Roadmap (Next City)

Less! Parking! More! Parklets! – Longmont prepares for creation of downtown parklets (Times-Call)

From Streetsblog

COVID-19 Could End Our Dependence on Cars — If We ‘Build Back Better’ (Streetsblog USA)

Will the EV Revolution Kill the Parking Reform Movement? (Streetsblog USA)

