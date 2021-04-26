Monday’s Headlines 4/26/21: Speed continues to be a factor in fatal crashes in Denver

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Driver Killed In High-Speed Crash Near Sloan’s Lake (CBS Local)
  • 1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Car Goes Airborne, Rolls Several Times (CBS Denver)
  • Man walking on I-25 dies after he was hit by vehicle in Greenwood Village (9 News)
  • Metro Denver police agencies cracking down on street racing (Fox 31)
  • Pandemic Sees Nationwide Uptick in Bike Theft thefts are reportedly up 30% in Denver (NPR)
  • Denver looks to tech to make its streets safer to stroll (Axios)
  • Front Range rail: Northwest route through Boulder emerges as favorite for line that could share track with RTD (Times Call)
  • Boulder Route ‘Recommended’ By Commissioners As Front Range Rail Momentum Builds (Patch.com)
  • A moving truck smashes into a Cherry Creek bike shop as part of a break-in (The Denver Post)
  • TurnSignl App Aims To Help Everyone Get Home Safely After Traffic Stops (CBS Local)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 65 (Moderate).

Centennial State

  • Colorado Energy Office Announces Can Do Colorado Spring 2021 eBike Pilot Program Grant Awardees (Valley Courier)
  • Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash (KKTV)
  • One way or two way for downtown? (The Daily Sentinel)
  • Polis signs bipartisan bills addressing roadways, renewable energy (The Center Square)
  • The road to recovery starts with … roads (The Gazette)
  • CDOT to host open house on I-70B project (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

