Monday’s Headlines 4/26/21: Speed continues to be a factor in fatal crashes in Denver

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Driver Killed In High-Speed Crash Near Sloan’s Lake (CBS Local)

1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Car Goes Airborne, Rolls Several Times (CBS Denver)

Man walking on I-25 dies after he was hit by vehicle in Greenwood Village (9 News)

Metro Denver police agencies cracking down on street racing (Fox 31)

Pandemic Sees Nationwide Uptick in Bike Theft thefts are reportedly up 30% in Denver (NPR)

Denver looks to tech to make its streets safer to stroll (Axios)

Front Range rail: Northwest route through Boulder emerges as favorite for line that could share track with RTD (Times Call)

Boulder Route ‘Recommended’ By Commissioners As Front Range Rail Momentum Builds (Patch.com)

A moving truck smashes into a Cherry Creek bike shop as part of a break-in (The Denver Post)

TurnSignl App Aims To Help Everyone Get Home Safely After Traffic Stops (CBS Local)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 65 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Colorado Energy Office Announces Can Do Colorado Spring 2021 eBike Pilot Program Grant Awardees (Valley Courier)

Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested following fatal motorcycle crash (KKTV)

One way or two way for downtown? (The Daily Sentinel)

Polis signs bipartisan bills addressing roadways, renewable energy (The Center Square)

The road to recovery starts with … roads (The Gazette)

CDOT to host open house on I-70B project (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines are On Fire (Streetsblog Denver)

How To Get Young Riders on Intercity Rail (Streetsblog USA)

